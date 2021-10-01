Acer offers two months of free pizza when purchasing gamer notebooks

Acer announced last Tuesday (28) a promotion that will benefit buyers of some gamer notebook models of the brand. With the action, the manufacturer will offer two months of free pizza to anyone who buys an eligible laptop with Intel processors intended for gaming.

According to the disclosure, the participating models are the PH315-53-75N8 and PH315-53-75NL from the Predator Helios 300 line, and the AN515-54-574Q and AN517-52-56PR from the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 series, and the action is valid only for purchases made at the brand’s virtual store, the Acer Store, until October 30th.

(Image: Disclosure/Acer)

“Acer has the gamer audience as one of its priorities, and has taken this beyond the products. We also consider the lifestyle of these consumers and the community and, therefore, we think about Pizza Day. It’s a way of getting closer to the ecosystem, giving support, even when that hunger hits and the game can’t stop,” says Caroline Raimundo, senior marketing manager at Acer do Brasil.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The company explains that those who buy a participating notebook will be able to redeem, for eight consecutive weeks, a voucher at Uber Eats to order pizzas. It is important to emphasize, however, that the codes are not cumulative, that is, one must be redeemed and used each week.

(Image: Disclosure/Acer)

To participate in the promotion, the customer must wait for the laptop to arrive and, after seven days, access the official website of the action, on this link, and click on “Register” to fill out a form with the necessary data. This must be done, at most, within 30 days of receiving the product. After that, just wait five business days to receive the first voucher by email. To check the promotion’s coverage and check the regulations, simply access its official website.

The Predator Helios 300 PH315-53-75N8 notebook features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory. It also features the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and is equipped with 16GB of RAM memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. On the other hand, the PH315-53-75NL has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 MAX-Q graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

(Image: Disclosure/Acer)

In the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 line, the AN515-54-574Q has the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with dedicated 4GB GDDR5 VRAM, in addition to the 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, expandable to 32GB and 512GB SDD storage. Finally, the AN515-54-574Q has the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory and 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor.