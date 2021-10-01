Acting Minister of Health cries at an event and is consoled by Zé Gotinha

The acting Minister of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, cried this Thursday morning, 30, when announcing the launch of the National Vaccination Campaign for children and young people under 15 years old. Soon after, he was consoled by Zé Gotinha.

“Well, then, I have two children, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old, Benício and Otávio, they are all vaccinated regardless of the campaign. I would like to highlight here the importance of the vaccination campaign…”, began Cruz, moved.

The acting Minister of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, cried this Thursday morning, 30, when announcing the launch of the National Vaccination Campaign for children and young people under 15 years old. Soon after, he was consoled by Zé Gotinha. pic.twitter.com/KZKTAiKKq7 Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it — Political Game (@jogopolitico) September 30, 2021

Then a man onstage took some napkins to Rodrigo Cruz, who interrupted his speech. “Thank you”, he thanked, continuing the speech. “We spend a lot of time away from home, these days are intense, whenever I talk about the children I end up getting emotional.” The moment occurred around 32 minutes of the event.

Zé Gotinha, symbol of the Brazilian vaccination campaign, approached and gave the minister a hug, who rose from his chair to reciprocate the gesture.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags