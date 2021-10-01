Adriana reveals friendship with Renato Augusto while at Corinthians’ medical department

By uniting its male and female squads for the campaign for the new third shirt, Corinthians has increasingly promoted interaction between the teams. Important parts of the teams, striker Adriana and midfielder Renato Augusto have a good friendship outside the four lines.

In an exclusive interview with My Timon, Adriana said that the partnership began in July this year, precisely during her recovery period after her left knee injury. The attacker had to undergo a surgical procedure and was therefore cut out of the Tokyo Olympics. That’s when Renato Augusto’s experience came into play.

“For me an honor, I told him. I’ve been following him for a long time and I identify a lot. He gave me a lot of advice regarding this injury, because he’s already been through this. They were really cool conversations, we played a lot“, recalled the Corinthians.

Renato had a period in his career marked by serious injuries. In July 2013, while playing for Corinthians, the player suffered a sagging face after colliding with forward Souza, in a duel against Bahia, in Fonte Nova. That same year, the midfielder also suffered other injuries, such as a muscle tear, in addition to undergoing surgery on his right knee.

The ability to come back on top, overcome these adversities and continue playing at a high level was what made Adriana admire the Corinthians midfielder. The striker, who scored seven goals in the current season, did not spare praise for the number 8 of Timão.

“He is a super humble person. If I admired him before, now even more, for everything he taught me, showed me there, in such a short time that we were together there. I have a huge affection for him and only gratitude for everything he helped me there in those two weeks that I had the opportunity to be with him”, concluded Adriana.

While Renato Augusto disputes the Brasileirão, Adriana won the national championship cup last Sunday. The player now competes in the Female Paulistão and, in November, seeks the Libertadores alongside her teammates.

