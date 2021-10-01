Adriane Galisteu announces that Lary Bottino arrives Friday

In the live edition of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), tonight, Adriane Galisteu announced to the public that the reality show will meet at tomorrow’s party the new participant who will enter the vacancy of Fernanda Medrado – who decided to give up on the lockdown.

We’re going to have a bash tomorrow, ‘you’ know, right? Then, a new person will enter the area. I want to let you know, okay? Since Medrado asked to leave, there are people asking to enter. Yeah, it’s going to come in tomorrow in the middle of the party, declared the presenter of “A Fazenda 2021” without revealing the name of the new participant.

According to the calculation of the UOL, Lary Bottino, digital influencer and former friend of Anitta, will enter the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize as a replacement for Fernanda Medrado.

“A Fazenda 13” will not be the first reality show in Lary’s life: she has already participated in “On Vacation with the Ex”. Even in the same edition as Rico Melquiades and is still a friend of Gui Araujo.

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is announced in rural reality after Medrado gives up Image: Reproduction/Instagram

So far, the confined participants have not been informed of Lary’s arrival at the game.

Nego do Borel will not be replaced

UOL also found out that Nego do Borel will not be replaced in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The singer leaves an empty place in the millionaire dispute.

Nego was kicked out of the show after sleeping with Dayane Mello drunk. He was accused of vulnerable rape.

According to the rules of the reality show, for each participant who gives up or is expelled from the program, the production can send someone else to make the substitution.

