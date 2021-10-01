Adriane Galisteu announces that Lary Bottino arrives Friday

In the live edition of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), tonight, Adriane Galisteu announced to the public that the reality show will meet at tomorrow’s party the new participant who will enter the vacancy of Fernanda Medrado – who decided to give up on the lockdown.
We’re going to have a bash tomorrow, ‘you’ know, right? Then, a new person will enter the area. I want to let you know, okay? Since Medrado asked to leave, there are people asking to enter. Yeah, it’s going to come in tomorrow in the middle of the party, declared the presenter of “A Fazenda 2021” without revealing the name of the new participant.
According to the calculation of the UOL, Lary Bottino, digital influencer and former friend of Anitta, will enter the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize as a replacement for Fernanda Medrado.
“A Fazenda 13” will not be the first reality show in Lary’s life: she has already participated in “On Vacation with the Ex”. Even in the same edition as Rico Melquiades and is still a friend of Gui Araujo.
So far, the confined participants have not been informed of Lary’s arrival at the game.
Nego do Borel will not be replaced
UOL also found out that Nego do Borel will not be replaced in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The singer leaves an empty place in the millionaire dispute.
Nego was kicked out of the show after sleeping with Dayane Mello drunk. He was accused of vulnerable rape.
According to the rules of the reality show, for each participant who gives up or is expelled from the program, the production can send someone else to make the substitution.
A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show
1 / 19
Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh
A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look
read more
Play / Instagram
two / 19
wonderful in the debut
A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look
read more
Play / Instagram
3 / 19
Beyoncé’s brand look
A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look
read more
Play / Instagram
4 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting
Play/Playplus
5 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting
Play/Playplus
6 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic
Play/Playplus
7 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party
Play/Playplus
8 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse
Play/Playplus
9 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna
Play/Playplus
10 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat
Play/Playplus
11 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s second tasting
Playback/RecordTV
12 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the surrender of Medrado
Playback/RecordTV
13 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second party of the reality show
Playback/RecordTV
14 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel
Playback/RecordTV
15 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday’s recorded program
Playback/RecordTV
16 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality
Playback/RecordTV
17 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the evening program for the formation of the second farm
Playback/RecordTV
18 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer’s test day
Playback/RecordTV
19 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the second farm