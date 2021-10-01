After 100th victory, Hamilton rejects legend title and wants F1 inclusive | formula 1

Lewis Hamilton won last Sunday his 100th victory in Formula 1, in the Russian GP. But he also stars in another brand that, unlike this one, is not so optimistic: to be the only black driver champion in 71 years in the category. And if achieving impressive numbers on the track is a dream come true, for the Mercedes driver, drawing attention to the sport’s diversity gap is also a big goal.

– I don’t feel like a legend. I’m still involved in the sport and I try to be the best every weekend, be creative with the tuning of the car every season. But thanks for the nice words. You must never stop dreaming, right? I make a list of the things I want to achieve, maybe I got two or one, so some things end up going to next year. But the dream is practically the same every year: to make this sport more open, more inclusive – he said.

1 of 3 Lewis Hamilton wears “In the name of justice, we stand” T-shirt at Russian GP — Photo: Yuri Kochetkov – Pool/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton wears “In the name of justice, we stand up” T-shirt at the Russian GP — Photo: Yuri Kochetkov – Pool/Getty Images

Hamilton has been dedicated, since 2018, to drawing attention to the racial and gender diversity within motorsport. Their efforts have intensified in the last year, shaken by the murder of African-American George Floyd in the United States. His demands led F1 to create the campaign “We Race as One” and also motivated Mercedes.

In 2020, the team adopted black paintwork on cars in allusion to anti-racism, and has supported Hamilton in initiatives such as the Hamilton Commission, in partnership with the Royal British Academy of Engineering, which has investigated for ten months the barriers to blacks’ access to motorsport.

Together, the pilot and the team invested more than R$140 million (20 million pounds) in the Ignite and Missão 44 projects. Both initiatives aim to promote the training and inclusion of black and racialized people in scientific and technological areas in F1.

The study conducted by the Hamilton Commission revealed that, of 40,000 employees, this demographic group represents only 1% of total employees. And for Hamilton, Mercedes isn’t the only one that must engage in these efforts:

– I would like all teams to be part of this. We live in a world where many people don’t know what’s going on and others think that if something doesn’t concern you, you don’t have to do anything. It’s crazy to hear news like the restriction of women’s rights to abortion in the US, and even though, as a man, it doesn’t directly concern me, it’s only fair that I talk about it. It is fair to support and be part of a generation that seeks change. This can be done for any topic, such as climate change and human rights.

2 of 3 Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes party arriving at the Russian GP indoor park — Photo: Lars Baron/F1 via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton’s party with Mercedes arriving at the Russian GP indoor park — Photo: Lars Baron/F1 via Getty Images

The team’s efforts encompass the Accelerate 25 program, whose goal is to increase, by 2025, its racialized employee rate from 3% to 25%. Bringing the topic to F1 has been one of the reasons Hamilton, now 36, has stayed in the category; his link with the seven-times champion was extended in July until the end of 2023.

Hamilton also promotes awareness outside of sport; earlier this month, he invested between 200 and 300 thousand dollars (more than R$ 1.6 million) in a table at the MET Gala ball in New York, to which he brought black stylists and designers. The opportunity to promote visibility made him face the pain in his neck from the crash he had suffered the day before, with Max Verstappen, at the Italian GP.

– We need to keep this discussion alive. Last year it was “fashionable” to talk about diversity, but words must be accompanied by actions. Here in the paddock there are a lot more men than women, and we need to talk about that! When Stephanie Travers took the podium with me last year, I got a lot of messages, even from my cousin, saying, “I didn’t know there was room for female engineers, especially black women!” – Reinforced the seven-time champion.

3 of 3 Stephanie Travers, fluid engineer at Mercedes, and Hamilton; she is the only black woman to represent a team on the F1 podium — Photo: Disclosure Stephanie Travers, fluid engineer at Mercedes, and Hamilton; she is the only black woman to represent a team on the F1 podium — Photo: Disclosure

The Brit joins the anti-racist fight with his dedication to the eighth title of drivers and constructors with Mercedes. The triumph in Russia helped him take the championship lead from Verstappen, but for him, the achievements would be empty if he didn’t take advantage of the platform he has:

– When I win a title, I feel the enormous happiness of being a champion, but so what? What do you do with the title? You suddenly have everyone’s attention. I was trying to understand what my purpose was and last year I found it. Being able to help people is what makes me proud, it’s not just about winning races and championships. If you can make an impact even if it’s only on one person, your time here will be worth it,” he concluded.

