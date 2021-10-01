After a testimony at the CPI, employees receive Luciano Hang with a party

posted on 9/30/2021 10:16 pm / updated on 9/30/2021 10:19 pm



(credit: Reproduction/Twitter/@LucianoHangBr)

After the troubled testimony at Covid’s CPI last Wednesday (9/29), the pocket-spirited businessman Luciano Hang shared a video on social networks where it is celebrated by employees. Hang jumps, cheers and claps as he walks past a line of people. The group was without masks and huddled.

Also at the party, it is possible to see Brazilian flags being waved, as well as many green and yellow balloons. A jingle from the Havan company is played in the background.

In the post where the video appears, Hang even thanks the reception, but after pointing out that he “said the whole truth” in reference to the CPI.

“It’s so gratifying to know that I’ve never been alone. I fulfilled my duty as a citizen, as a Brazilian, and I spoke the whole truth. Thank you, thank you and thank you to each of you.”