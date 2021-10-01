After accusations against top hats, fans publicize campaign to change SP – 10/01/2021

São Paulo fans started a campaign to separate the social club from soccer after UOL revealed accusations by the Public Ministry that accuse two influential members of the current board, former president Carlos Miguel Aidar and four other people of corruption at the club.

During the night of yesterday (30) and early morning today (1), the hashtag #SeparaSãoPaulo reached 30,000 tweets and was trending topics in Brazil. Tricolor fans expressed outrage at seeing the club on the police pages and a desire to change the system of choice for president.

In the election, the members – several of them who do not support the club and only enjoy the social facilities of Morumbi – choose the councilors, who then vote to define who will be the president of São Paulo. The system makes the same top hats perpetuate in power.

In the current administration, for example, the current president, Julio Casares, was Aidar’s communications deputy. Douglas Schwarztmann, Aidar’s former marketing director, was the general secretary – he resigned after the allegations. Leonardo Serafim, also denounced by the MP, was legal director at the same time, and today, even without a position, he is Casares’ strong man.

There are still other directors who were part of the Aidar administration. For example, Antônio Donizetti, who was the social deputy and is now the department’s director. Olten Ayres was an advisor to the presidency of Carlos Miguel and is now the chairman of the board.

The Public Ministry’s inquiry determines whether there were crimes of criminal organization, embezzlement or theft through fraud and money laundering committed by tricolor leaders.

The representation investigated the hiring of Iago Maidana, who harmed the coffers of São Paulo, and also illegal commissions in the negotiation with Under Armor and in the hiring of the law firm José Roberto Cortez Advogados.

According to the complaint, Leonardo Serafim would have committed property crime and money laundering during Aidar’s administration in São Paulo. The lawyer was denounced for aggravated theft with a breach of trust and with the help of two or more people. The penalty is imprisonment for three to eight years.

Douglas, in turn, was Aidar’s marketing director and is now the club’s current general secretary. The MP points out that suspicions of irregularities in the exercise of Schwartzmann in the position of marketing director of the Aidar administration hovered. The agency also found evidence of his participation in a money laundering maneuver.

In a decision published by Judge Marcia Mayumi Okoda Oshiro, it was determined that the accused would respond to the accusations within ten days and still offer documents to specify the intended evidence. They can also appoint witnesses. Serafim says he will speak up in the process, as will Aidar, while Douglas has promised to prove his innocence.