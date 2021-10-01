After data leakage, Procon-SP defends changes to the Pix rules

This Thursday, 395,000 users of the Banco do Estado de Sergipe SA had their keys to the instant payments system leaked; entity defends limit per transaction

CRIS FAGA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Entity defends the maximum limit of BRL 1,000 per transaction through the instant payment system per month



O central bank reported on Thursday, 30, that 395,000 users of the Bank of the State of Sergipe SA (Banese) had their cell phone numbers, which they use as a Pix key, leaked. According to BC, only registration data, which do not allow the movement of resources or access to accounts, were affected. In a statement, Banese urged customers to pay extra attention to basic care, such as always being suspicious of SMS messages, calls from people pretending to be bank employees and fake emails or pages that try to impersonate financial institution officials. Scams involving Pix are increasingly dangerous and call the attention of the police. This Thursday, the Military police of São Paulo dismantled a gang that applied the blows using the instant payment system. One man was held in private prison while three suspects made calls to friends and relatives asking for amounts to be transferred by Pix for the victim’s release. The police were at the scene and managed to release the man, while the kidnappers were detained.

To try to reduce crimes involving scams on Pix users, the Central Bank announced changes in the operation of transactions. To Fernando Capez, director of Procon-SP, the measurements represent a first step. “If the bank suspects that there is some kind of fraud, it can block the account for 72 hours. But Procon understands that this is not enough, because the bank’s control system can fail and this does not solve the kidnappings, robbery. A global measure is needed”, he says. The entity meets with the Central Bank on October 5th to present new measures aimed at the security of Pix users, such as the maximum limit of R$1,000 per transaction per month.

For shipments greater than the value, only for accounts registered for more than 48 hours. The proposal is that the consumer can request a change in the monthly limit, but it will not be instantaneous. “The difficulty is made for the criminal, it is created to prevent the person from suffering a certain blow. Of course, these are not definitive measures, forever. They are measured for a period of 60 days, 90 days, until we manage to alert everyone about the scams that are being applied”, points out Capez. According to the director of Procon in São Paulo, theft involving Pix already represents 15% of the total.

*With information from the reporter João Rocha