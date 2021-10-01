After discharge, Leo Stronda shows care for burns caused by an accident with a cylinder | Rio de Janeiro

After being discharged, the digital influencer Leo Stronda showed this Thursday (30) on his social networks care for burns caused by a gas cylinder accident.

“Another day of dressings at home. Thank God the wound, the burn is progressing a lot. The arm is still quite red, but it’s getting better, thank God,” said Leo, who took the opportunity to thank the support of fans and his girlfriend . “My little nurse,” he joked.

Because of the accident, Lei was admitted to the Hospital Niterói D’or. According to a report published by him, the explosion caused 2nd degree burns in approximately 30% of the body.He even stayed in a semi-intensive unit at the hospital.

In previous videos, Leo Stronda said he was manipulating the bottle when the object exploded.

“Two weeks ago I had this domestic accident. I was at home to start a dinner with my wife and friends and the little gas bottle blew. I had severe burns on my arm and back,” he said.

According to the influencer, in the last two weeks, he went through 2 to 3 plastic surgeries every week to help his recovery.

Leonardo Schulz Cardoso, known as Leo Stronda, is a bodybuilder, rapper and YouTuber. He is vocalist in the hip-hop duo Bonde da Stronda. The duo became known in 2009 for the song “Mansion Thug Stronda”, with 93 million views on YouTube.