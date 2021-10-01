After discharge, Leo Stronda shows care for burns caused by an accident with a cylinder | Rio de Janeiro

After being discharged, the digital influencer Leo Stronda showed this Thursday (30) on his social networks care for burns caused by a gas cylinder accident.
“Another day of dressings at home. Thank God the wound, the burn is progressing a lot. The arm is still quite red, but it’s getting better, thank God,” said Leo, who took the opportunity to thank the support of fans and his girlfriend . “My little nurse,” he joked.
Because of the accident, Lei was admitted to the Hospital Niterói D’or. According to a report published by him, the explosion caused 2nd degree burns in approximately 30% of the body.He even stayed in a semi-intensive unit at the hospital.
In previous videos, Leo Stronda said he was manipulating the bottle when the object exploded.
“Two weeks ago I had this domestic accident. I was at home to start a dinner with my wife and friends and the little gas bottle blew. I had severe burns on my arm and back,” he said.
According to the influencer, in the last two weeks, he went through 2 to 3 plastic surgeries every week to help his recovery.
Leonardo Schulz Cardoso, known as Leo Stronda, is a bodybuilder, rapper and YouTuber. He is vocalist in the hip-hop duo Bonde da Stronda. The duo became known in 2009 for the song “Mansion Thug Stronda”, with 93 million views on YouTube.
Leo is also known for his clothing line, XXT Corporation.