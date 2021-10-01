After festival cut, Prevent Senior partner band has tour canceled | Policy

Reproduction/social media Eduardo Parrillo, lead singer of Doctor Pheabes and owner of Prevent Senior

The schedule of the band Armored Dawn, whose vocalist Eduardo Parrillo, one of the partners of Prevent Senior, is totally suspended indefinitely, informs GLOBO a professional who works with the group.

After being removed from the line up of the Knotfest Brasil festival, the band formed by seven musicians canceled the tour “Armored Dawn Invites”, which would gather, from November, Brazilian rock and metal groups for itinerant concerts around the country.

They would participate in the presentations — in cities like Manaus, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte — names like Dr. Sin. Korzus, Jimmy & Rats and Medjay. The album the band would release in 2021 is also not likely to reach streaming platforms anymore.

“The band’s schedule was entirely suspended because of all the investigations against Prevent Senior in Covid’s CPI”, tells GLOBO a former commercial representative of the group, who declined to be identified. “Until the accusations are clarified, everything related to the band remains cancelled. So much so that they took all the networks off the air, including the official website. All the people involved with the group are very sad. Of course, there has to be an investigation, but you have to remember that there are seven musicians in the band, and there are families behind each member.”

The situation comes to light after Prevent Senior, whose partners are the brothers Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo, is involved in a series of complaints. The company is accused of promoting the testing of drugs without proven efficacy against Covid-19, withholding information from patients and family members, in addition to putting pressure on registered physicians to comply with these guidelines.



Eduardo has another rock band, Doctor Pheabes, in which Fernando (known as Magrão) plays guitar. The group was mentioned in the CPI last Tuesday (28/9). In testimony to the commission, lawyer Bruna Morato, a representative of doctors who denounce Prevent Senior, stated that employees were required to sing, with their hands on their chests, a hymn of loyalty to the company composed by the group of the two partners.