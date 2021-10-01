After stumbling in Salvador, Botafogo has an 82% chance of access; see how the fight is

The disappointing 0-0 draw with Vitória this Wednesday in Salvador did not change much of the outlook for the Botafogo in the fight for access according to the calculations of the mathematician Tristão Garcia. Glorious’s chances of returning {First Division fluctuated from 86% last round to 82% now.

Botafogo followed in second place, but wasted a good chance of opening five points ahead of Goiás, fifth place – the distance is now three, but Alvinegro has two more victories, precisely the first tie-breaker.

Five points ahead of Botafogo, the leader Coritiba has practically assured access, with a 97% chance. CRB (64%), Avaí (60%) and Goiás (60%) are the ones that appear with more chances in the sequence in the fight for two vacancies, with CSA (19%) and Guarani (18%) in the tail.

Vasco e Cruzeiro

Vasco slightly increased their chances after beating Goiás, from 6% to 8%. Cruzeiro, which no longer has a chance of moving up according to Tristão Garcia, now appears with a 12% chance of being relegated to Serie C.

Check out the chances of access and relegation in Serie B: