Aidar and ex-girlfriend tried to buy property with funds from São Paulo, says MP – 10/01/2021

Former São Paulo president Carlos Miguel Aidar and his then-girlfriend at the time, Cinira Maturana, tried to buy a luxury apartment in Panamby, an upscale neighborhood in the south of São Paulo, with money that the Public Ministry (MP) claims to have been taken from the club through fraud.

In addition to the two, Keila Nascimento, Cinira’s niece, Leonardo Serafim, strongman of the current board of directors of São Paulo, Douglas Schwartzmann, current secretary general of the club, lawyer José Roberto Cortez and his daughter Maria Eugenia chiampi Cortez and a man named Bruno Minelli became defendants for corruption, in a complaint filed by the Public Ministry to Justice.

According to the MP, on September 30, 2015, at a meeting between Cinira and the owner of the property, it was agreed to purchase apartment 131 located on the 13th floor of Tower A of the Clarence House Building, in ST James’s Park Condominium, located at Rua Deputado Laércio Corte, 1250. The purchase and sale agreement was signed between Cinira and GAMA, owner of the property.

The value of the purchase and sale transaction was set at R$1.3 million. According to the investigation, this is the same amount agreed between Aidar and the realtor who was selling the apartment, in a meeting that took place days before.

The amount would be paid with a down payment of R$100 thousand; R$300 thousand would be given in the presentation of the documentation; and the amount would be completed with an installment of R$900 thousand, within ninety days and concurrently with the drawing up of the deed.

Also according to the Public Ministry, due to adjustments between Aidar, Cinira and José Roberto Cortez, instead of Cinira making the payment with her own resources, on October 2, 2015, Maria Eugênia Chiampi Cortez transferred the amount from her personal account. of BRL 342.9 thousand to the GAMA account. On November 16, 2015, the amount of R$ 50 thousand was transferred to GAMA, now from the current account of the Cortez Advogados office, in two new financial operations that the MP points to as money laundering.

Aidar resigned as president of São Paulo in mid-October 2015. In January of the following year, he and Cinira gave up on buying the apartment in Panamby. According to investigations conducted by the Public Ministry, new money laundering maneuvers were carried out in the agreement’s termination.

For the MP, Cinira used her niece, Keila Nascimento, as an orange to get the money for the apartment’s entrance back. Signed on January 18, 2016, the dissolution provided that the couple Cinira and Aidar would lose R$100,000 of the down payment for the purchase of the property. Thus, there would be a return of R$292,000.

The breach of confidentiality showed that on January 22, 2016 Keila received R$ 146.4 thousand from GAMA. Four days later, Keila deposited R$80,000 in Carlos Miguel Aidar’s account.

The operation would be repeated on January 29 of that year, when Keila received another R$ 146.4 thousand from GAMA. On February 15, Aidar received a new transfer from Keila, in the amount of R$ 69 thousand. Four days later, on February 19, another R$30,000 left Keila’s account and ended up in Aidar’s account.

For the MP, this operation would be money laundering, as there was originally a direct injection of amounts given by José Roberto Cortez and his daughter, Maria Eugênia, for the acquisition of property in Cinira’s name, but which, according to the MP, would include the Cinira and Aidar couple.

The money for the purchase of the luxury apartment would be the result of an adjustment made by Aidar and Cortez, with the participation of the then legal director of São Paulo, Leonardo Serafim, today an important player in the administration of the current president, Julio Casares. According to the MP, as attorney’s fees, at least R$752.9 thousand were subtracted through fraud and abuse of trust by São Paulo

Keila Nascimento would also be used to send money to another important figure in tricolor chess. On February 2, 2016, Keila transferred R$100,000 to Roberto Minelli Pires. In testimony, Roberto first said that he did not know the origin

of values. Later, he informed that he used the amount to buy a property at an auction for his mother.

In the second testimony, Roberto indicated that his uncle Bruno Minelli was responsible for this and other deposits.

During the hearing, Bruno Minelli said that he was a creditor of securities with Douglas Schwartzmann – current secretary general of the club – and that he was responsible for depositing R$ 100,000 in his nephew’s account. He said that the origin of such debt was related to money borrowed for the treatment of Douglas’ brother, a truck they had in common, and also R$15,000 related to the delivery of t-shirts used in election campaigns in São Paulo.

Douglas, who was heard in testimony, said that Bruno Minelli had a credit of R$ 100,000 with Carlos Miguel Aidar. According to the MP, Douglas declared that he was the intermediary, but that he would not receive anything.

The MP says that the versions do not match because there was no proof of purchase of the shirts. “And, still, considering the estimated price of 15 reais per unit, we would be facing the quantity of more than 6,600 pieces, this for a campaign for the presidency of a club whose electoral college has few councilors”, argued the MP.

In testimony, Aidar said that there was no such debt and said that he was not responsible for this operation. The top hat’s lawyer, José Luis Oliveira Lima, told the column that “the accusation is nothing more than a piece of fiction created by the Public Ministry, which is not able to narrate a single criminal fact in the face of President Carlos Miguel Aidar. Afterwards. after more than five years of investigation conducted by the MP, absolutely nothing has been demonstrated against Aidar, who always guided his life by correctness and ethics”.

Douglas already Schwartzmann stated the following: “I don’t know, and when it is officially communicated and I become aware of it, I will prove my innocence and I will certainly not be prosecuted because the complaint in my name will be overturned.”

When contacted, São Paulo stated that “it does not comment on cases that are being processed in court”. Seraphim spoke to UOL that, “Right now, all I can say is that I haven’t been officially notified yet. That’s why I can’t speak up. When I do, I’ll speak up first in the process. Then, if you like, I’ll give you my version.”

Cinira and Keila said they will not speak out on the charges. Bruno Minelli was not found.

Cortez stated that “in the Police Inquiry instituted at the time of the facts, there is an express statement by the Public Ministry stating that there is no materiality to involve my daughter and me. The statement of “embedded commission” in the fees to be received for the legal work does not meaning, since the service contract provided for payment only in case of court victory. In order to receive them, we had to file a collection action, which has been pending for three years, in which the SPFC was condemned by unanimous decision, final and unappealable , in all instances, to pay us more than R$ 5 million. The decision is being executed and we are seeking to receive a balance close to R$ 3 million, through requests for pledges in bank accounts, as already authorized by the Courts” .