Alessandro criticizes Gaciba, asks for mistakes to be made and for referees to speak

Corinthians has been, constantly, the protagonist of controversies with refereeing in the Brazilian Championship. The club says it acts behind the scenes, asks to hear audio from the referees, but the complaints never have any practical effect.

Faced with this scenario, this Thursday, Alessandro Nunes, soccer manager at Timão, did not spare criticism of Leonardo Gaciba, president of the CBF arbitration commission, and the way in which the sector has been conducted.

“We have dialogue with the CBF, with all areas, we always do this, not only in the most delicate moments, but my position, Alessandro, is: I am extremely dissatisfied with Brazilian referees, especially with Gaciba”.

“I would like to highlight one point: on all occasions, we have been talking before, we talk to the four referees, we talk at halftime, but the most difficult thing to accept are the mistakes, never assuming that you made a mistake, that it happened. There is always a justification for it. to a fact so clear, and bad, that it generates loss of points”.

“We just want recognition when we make a mistake. It’s natural, and this happens in all areas, but today we raise the ball for the VAR, but on some occasions we understand that it’s not adequate”.

“Someone has already mentioned what I’m going to talk about now: the game is over, the coach has to give press conferences, the athlete, the president speaks, but I don’t see anyone from the referee talking, I don’t hear Gaciba. for the fans, to explain what happened, what happened. After all, it’s clear, everyone saw it. I’m dissatisfied with the refereeing.”

At the club, the internal feeling is that Sylvinho’s team would be in the G4 if it weren’t for the referees’ mistakes made against Corinthians in this Brasileirão.

