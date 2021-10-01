Alexandre Frota asks for suspension of PIX until regulation by BC

the federal deputy Alexandre Frota presented PL 3.378/21 which seeks to determine to banks, and other financial institutions, the suspension of operations by PIX until the day on which the Central Bank regulates this type of transfer.

According to the project, the regulation of the PIX should contemplate the individual security of the citizen and the accountability of the banks.

(Image: Cleia Viana | Chamber of Deputies)

The text reads as follows:

Art. 1 – Transactions involving transfer of values ​​between individuals or legal entities called PIX are suspended.

§ 1 The suspension referred to in the caput of this article shall last until the day on which the Central Bank regulates this type of transfer.

§ 2 The regulation mentioned in the previous paragraph must contemplate the individual security of the citizen and the accountability of banks and financial institutions for illegal or criminal transfers.

Art.2 There cannot be any type of exclusion of liability of banks and other financial institutions with respect to all of the previous article.

Justification

The congressman said it is “routine” to commit crimes against citizens so that values ​​are transferred violently so that electronic transfers can be made immediately, through the PIX modality.

Thus, for Alexandre Frota, the Central Bank must regulate this type of financial transaction to provide guarantees to its clients.

“The Legislative Power must give an immediate response to this new criminal modality, society requires quick responses in the prevention and punishment of crimes that are renewed every day.”

Read the entire project.