Alienware m15: Dell Launches First Alienware Laptop Made in Brazil

Notebook has Intel processor and Nvidia GPU

As part of the strategy to further expand its presence in the Brazilian gaming market, the Dell announces the launch in the country of Alienware m15 notebooks. It is the first equipment of the brand in this category manufactured in Brazil – which becomes the only country outside of China to produce them.

O Alienware m15 arrive with a 15-inch FHD screen (1920 x 1080) with a 165hz update. O notebook also comes with Dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Video Cards (6GB) and RTX 3070 (8GB), compatible with ray-tracing.

O CPU of m15 it’s the Intel Core i7 11th Generation H-series, with 8 processing cores and 16 threads. O notebook has 16GB of DDR4 memory, up to 1TB of storage SSD PCIe M.2 and leaves the factory with the Windows 11.

To control the temperature, he relies on technology Alienware Cryo-Tech, an efficient cooling system made of copper alloy that works in conjunction with high-performance fans to maintain as much CPU how much GPU running at peak performance.

the look of the Alienware m15 is based on Legend’s industrial design language alienware. O notebook it was also manufactured with the best possible airflow in mind without compromising the product’s aesthetics. Satin finish is resistant to fingerprints. The precision keyboard has four AlienFX RGB illumination zones and 1.7mm key travel distance and anti-ghosting.



Dell Gaming G15

THE Dell also announces today the release of Dell Gaming G15, the new generation of gaming notebooks of brand. The model caters from the most casual player to e-sports practitioners, who seek the combination of the best features, practical innovations and exceptional cost-benefit. The model features the design and a series of technologies that were inspired by the Alienware family of products.

O Dell Gaming G15 it will be the first time that the brand will offer options for hardware. The options are CPUs AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 of the 5000 line, or Intel Core i5 and 11th generation Core i7. On video cards you can choose between Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB; RTX 3050 (4GB) and RTX 3060 (6GB).



O Alienware m15 starts at R$ 11,999.00 and will be available from October 7th on the manufacturer’s website and in stores. already the Dell Gaming G15 will be released on the same date with a starting price of R$5,99.

