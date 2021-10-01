Alienware M15: Dell starts manufacturing gaming notebook in Brazil | Notebook Gamer

Dell announced this Thursday (30) the launch of the Alienware M15 gaming notebook, the first of the line manufactured in Brazil, the only country besides China. The notebook has a 15.6 inch screen with Full HD resolution, 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and suggested retail price of R$ 11,999. The laptop will be available for purchase from October 7th.
The display of the new device has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, a number much sought after by demanding gamers, who tend to prioritize more fluid screen changes in recent games. Additionally, the Alienware M15 has a choice of Geforce RTX 3060 or 3070 graphics card from Nvidia, with 6GB or 8GB of VRAM memory, respectively.
Alienware M15 gaming notebook is available in black color and has four RGB dots — Photo: Disclosure/Dell
The device’s datasheet includes 16GB of RAM memory, options between 512GB or 1TB of internal storage per SDD and, according to the manufacturer, hardware already optimized to receive Windows 11, the next system from Microsoft.
The model comes configured with support for Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks, Bluetooth 5.1 connection, USB 3.2 and USB Type-C inputs, as well as four lighting zones through AlienFX RGB technology, configurable by its own software. The product has an external finish in a satin material that aims to avoid finger marks on the surface
To top it off, the Alienware M15 keyboard has anti-ghosting technology, like the main gaming keyboards on the market, and a copper alloy cooling system, which must work in partnership with traditional fans to keep both the CPU and GPU at maximum performance. At least that’s what the manufacturer promises with its patented Cryo-Tech technique.
Alienware M15 has backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting — Photo: Disclosure/Dell
Alienware M15 Datasheet
- CPU: Intel Core i7-11800H
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Memory: 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- Storage: 512GB SSD or 1TB SSD
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB or RTX 3070 with 8 GB
- Screen: 15.6 inches FHD (1920 x 1080) with 165 Hz
- Connections: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
- Ports: USB 3.2, USB Type-C, RJ-45 and HDMI output
