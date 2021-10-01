All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of October 2021

Check out the full list of games that will be available over the next 30 days

We enter the last quarter of 2021 and with the end of the year, many developers are starting to put their main games on the market.

the month of October is full of good attractions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. After many delays throughout the year due to the pandemic, it’s time to check out some really interesting titles.

In the month list there are several highlights. We start with FIFA 22, a football title that will certainly appear on the best sellers list, as it happens every year. Alan Wake Remastered is another good choice to kill the nostalgia for a games classic.

The list continues with Far Cry 6, from Ubisoft, and the arrival of Metroid Dread, Exclusive for Nintendo Switch. Back 4 Blood, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Age of Empires IV and Mario Party Superstars also deserve your attention.

View the complete list of releases for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch as of October 2021.



Game Releases – October 2021

10/01 – FIFA 22 [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch] 10/5 – Alan Wake Remastered [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X] 10/5 – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch] 10/5 – BPM: Bullets Per Minute [PS4/Xbox One]

[PS4/Xbox One] 10/5 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch] 10/5 – Jett: The Far Shore [PC/PS4/PS5]

[PC/PS4/PS5] 10/5 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes [Switch]

[Switch] 07/10 – Far Cry 6 [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X] 10/08 – Metroid Dread [Switch]

[Switch] 10/08 – Tetris Effect Connected [Switch]

[Switch] 10/12 – Back 4 Blood [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X] 10/15 – Crysis Remastered Trilogy [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X] 10/15 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X] 10/15 – The Good Life [PC/PS4/Xbox One/Switch]

[PC/PS4/Xbox One/Switch] 10/15 – NHL 22 [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X] 10/19 – The Caligula Effect 2 [PS4/Switch]

[PS4/Switch] 10/22 – The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X] 10/26 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch] 10/26 – Solar Ash [PC/PS4/PS5]

[PC/PS4/PS5] 10/28 – Age of Empires IV [PC]

IV [PC] 10/28 – Riders Republic [[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X]

[[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X] 10/28 – Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water [PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch]

[PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X/Switch] 10/29 – Mario Party Superstars [Switch]

So, which of these games are you most looking forward to playing? Which ones will be on your shopping list? Tell us in the comments.

