All residents of this city will receive US$1,000 in Bitcoin

The adoption of cryptocurrencies has been an important issue for different authorities, with some deciding to take very active decisions to ensure the adoption of Bitcoin by the public.

The Mayor of Cool Valley, small town in Missouri, Jayson Stewart, is a big fan of cryptocurrencies and he wants to take the opportunity to create new fans for bitcoin with his plan to distribute $1,000 in digital currency to every household in the city.

Recently the Cointelgraph interviewed Stewart about his plans for the city, and the mayor believes in not only distributing bitcoin but also educating residents. The inhabitants of the city will receive, in addition to digital currency, educational material teaching how to use a wallet and interact with the Bitcoin network, in addition to learning about the advantages of hodl.

“Let’s have people put away their Bitcoins as soon as possible.”, said Setwart.

free bitcoin

It is noteworthy that despite being something really interesting, the project is not that impressive in scale. Cool Valley has just over a thousand inhabitants, which facilitates such a project.

However, even though it’s something small, the idea behind it is a strong tool for Bitcoin adoption, aiming to show the inhabitants (even if few) the power of cryptocurrency.

“What really excites me, and what we’re focusing on, is getting ordinary people to have Bitcoins and they learn how to benefit from the appreciation of having an asset like this.”

Stewart’s plan to distribute Bitcoin to every household in the city is already fully funded. According to the mayor, bitcoin distribution was financed by private donors who also have the goal of spreading knowledge and adoption about Bitcoin.

The mayor also said that as his ad became popular, he had even more investors interested in helping.

“Currently the project is fully funding to offer US$1,000 per household. The story turned out to be much more popular than I could have imagined.”

According to the interview, Stewart also believes that it would be very smart for cities to keep part of their treasury in cryptocurrencies, even though there are many difficulties and regulations that make it impossible for a city to invest in such assets.

For now, the procedure for distributing digital coins has not yet been established and it will certainly be a great challenge, this is a really very good initiative for the cryptomarket as a whole and will undoubtedly create a wave, however small, of new enthusiasts.