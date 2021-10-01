Amazon also has snow, but lost more than half of this coverage in 25 years – 09/30/2021 – Environment

The Amazon biome present in South American countries lost about 52% of its snow area from 1985 to 2020. Yes, you didn’t read it wrong: there is also snow in the region. In addition, of all vegetation cover in the Amazon, 15% has already been devastated—an area comparable to the size of Chile.

This destruction, scientists warn, may be approaching a point of no return.

But what does ice mean in the Amazon? Basically, it concerns the areas where the biome is in the Andes, where, due to the high altitudes, there is snow.

The MapBiomas Amazônia survey, launched this Thursday (30), is the result of work carried out by RAISG (Amazon Network of Geo-referenced Social and Environmental Information) in partnership with the Mapbiomas project.

“Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador catch a portion of the Andes, where there are glaciers,” says Cícero Augusto, technical coordinator of MapBiomas. According to the expert, the data do not allow to pinpoint the exact reason for this decrease in snow cover.

Logically, in 2021, with extreme events taking place before our eyes, the climate crisis appears as one of the main suspicions of ice decline. This has been recorded in many locations around the world.

To cite just one example, in the Alps in northern Italy, a large white sheet is used to try to prevent further melting of a glacier —which has already lost a portion— important to the region’s ski tourism.

“But we can’t say that [a influência da mudança climática] right now. How are the first analyses, now that we are going to dedicate ourselves to understanding”, says Augusto.

As for the loss of vegetation, the answers are clearer.

Considering the entire Amazon biome, in 1985, the forest —which even has some different characteristics in the countries where it is present— only had 6% of its vegetation transformed into an anthropogenic area, that is, converted to pasture, mining, infrastructure, between others. In 2020, the value reached 15%, which is equivalent to almost the size of Chile, or 74.6 million hectares.

And the concern is not only with what has been lost so far, but with what could happen if the forest’s destruction is not stopped.

According to Augusto, a breaking point, generated by excessive deforestation, may not be that far away, considering the current pace of destruction. If this stage is reached, the health of the forest will not resist, causing a process of savannization of the biome, he warns.

And Brazil has an important role in this, considering that it holds most of the forest and is also responsible for the greatest proportional loss of vegetation.

In the last two years, deforestation was above 10,000 square kilometers, very high numbers for recent history. The data are produced by Inpe (National Institute for Space Research).

If the situation is not reversed, the next few years will accumulate tens of thousands of square kilometers of devastated forest.

“We will have to rethink what our future will be. The forest will shrink. How are we going to change this approach we have today? Are we going to continue destroying the forest?”, asks Augusto. “The next generations will suffer from it.”