Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (09/30/2021)

The month of September comes to a close on Amazon Prime Video with a variety of movie and series releases, including a few that are making waves on social media. To keep you up to date with all the news on Amazon’s streaming platform, check it out weekly here on Canaltech, a list of all the titles that debuted in the last few days.

Last week, two releases did not leave the mouths of subscribers: The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents. Both films talk about the case of Suzane von Richtofen, convicted of ordering the death of her parents to her boyfriend and brother-in-law, Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos. While one of the features shows the crime from the perspective of Suzane, played by Carla Díaz, the other approaches the murder from the point of view of Daniel (Leonardo Bittencourt). Both movies are now available on Prime Video.

Already in Halloween mood, with October knocking at the door, Amazon Prime Video released some classic horror movies for a good marathon: Damn harvest, Cursed Harvest 2 – The Final Sacrifice, Colheita Maldita 3 – The Urban Harvest, Halloween: The Night of Terror, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5 – The Revenge of Michael Myers.

The movie also reached Amazon’s streaming service Mom!, with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, which tells the bizarre story of a couple who start to receive several guests at home, starting a series of events, one weirder than the other.

For those who like series, the Prime Video catalog received the French production The Secrets of the Rocheville Mansion, which takes place between the years 1893 to 1968, showing the relationship between the Rocheville and Cavalli families, full of mysteries. The series also debuted promises of love, which follows the life of the character Tatiana, who lives with her two daughters and who faces a change in her life after spending decades distrusting the men of her own family.

Another interesting addition to the platform was the brand new series Italian dinner, which follows the life of Carlo Cracco and his six journeys through Italy to rediscover the cuisine of his country, with the company of famous actors in each of its destinations. Also worth mentioning is the fourth season of the series goliath, which tells the story of Billy McBride, a lawyer responsible for creating one of the most powerful law firms in the world, and who is thrown out of it not only for disagreements with a co-worker, but also for misbehavior.

You can also now watch some action movies on Prime Video, like fear triangle, which still brings a touch of science fiction and fantasy; the classic Dragon’s Heart, with Jackie Chan; the long no tracks, about an intriguing disappearance; and (In) Insurance, which brings an impactful story with a lot of drama and suspense.

Finally, you can also check out the movie the english spy, which is already among the most watched on the streaming platform, following the life of Greville Wynne, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, a British businessman recruited by the Secret Intelligence Service to deliver messages to a secret agent in the 1960s. in real events.

These were just some of the movies and series that debuted on the streaming platform last week and that the Canaltech highlighted for you to keep an eye on. But there’s a lot more to the full list of Amazon Prime Video releases this week.

