Ambev beers, such as Brahma and Skol, go up from today

Ambev beers, owner of brands such as Skol, Brahma, Stella artois and Corona, will become more expensive in bars, supermarkets, restaurants and convenience stores in the country from this Friday (1st). The increase was confirmed by the brewery on Wednesday (29).

“Ambev makes, periodically, adjustments in the prices of its products. The changes vary according to regions, brand, sales channel and packaging”, informed the company.

The company did not say how much the average increase will be, but Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) says that customers should see an increase of 10% in São Paulo and 7% in Rio de Janeiro, according to the organisation’s president, Paulo Solmucci. In other states, the variation can be between 6% and 8%, he says.

For Solmucci, other companies should also raise the price of beer. “There is a market price reference dictated by Ambev. When it increases, competitors follow the decision,” he explained.

“the sector [de restaurantes] it is hyper-pressured by increased costs in electricity, rent, food, fuel, which affect delivery, for example. Does not support new increase without passing it on to the consumer. It’s what we believe will happen instantly,” he said.

The rise of Ambev comes at a time when the market for bars and restaurants is trying to recover from the financial loss caused by the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), lowered the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) to try to speed up the resumption of the sector. Thus, the tax returned to 3.69%, after readjustment upwards in January.