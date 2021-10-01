American should double flights to Brazil in 2021 given the country’s importance

Boeing 777-300ER





American Airlines vice president of sales for Latin America, the Caribbean and Florida, Christine Valls, is in Brazil this week for an agenda with the main partners in the Brazilian market. With the expectation that the United States will allow the entry of vaccinated Brazilians as of November, the tendency is for the company’s operations to be reinforced to meet the high demand.

“The importance of Brazil to American is undeniable, so much so that we have always maintained our commitment to 31 years in the country. The opening of borders represents an extremely necessary move, not only for our business, but for the industry as a whole, which depends on the resumption of international travel”, declared Valls.

According to Alexandre Cavalcanti, American Airlines commercial director for Brazil, “Christine’s presence in the country shows that the Brazilian market is a key player in AA’s operations and we hope that the recovery of the tourism and aviation sector continues to progress throughout the whole country. world, since American’s main role is precisely to reconnect people to destinations.”

Alexandre Cavalcanti and Christine Valls





Currently, the airline operates 16 weekly flights with Boeing 777 and 787 planes from São Paulo to Miami, Dallas and New York and from Rio de Janeiro to Miami, and has plans to practically double its flight operations until the end of the year, reaching up to 31 weekly frequencies.

American Airlines Information