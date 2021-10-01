André leaves Sport amid the crisis experienced by the club and with only two goals in 20 games | sport

There will be no homesickness this time. Just over four months after returning to Sport – entitled to a campaign on social media with the hashtag #arrivesaudade, André asked to leave the club. With just two goals in 20 games, the attacker leaves Ilha do Retiro in the midst of an intense crisis on and off the field.

The information was given by reporter Antônio Gabriel, from Rádio Jornal, and confirmed by ge.

1 of 2 André in Sport x Fortaleza — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press André in Sport x Fortaleza — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

This was André’s third time at Sport. Regarding field performance, it overshadows the two previous ones. From the main hope of goals, the striker became one of the main disappointments of the season. The average of goals per match, which was 0.4 in the sum of the two previous times in which they defended the Lion, dropped to 0.1.

There were only two goals. A logo on the debut, against Internacional, which cheered up the rubro-negros. André, however, would only hit the net again ten games later, in the defeat by Fluminense at Ilha do Retiro, 2-1. After that, nothing. During this period, he was even relegated to Mikael’s reserve, in some games.

Overall, the forward now has 127 matches with the Lion shirt, having scored 45 goals.

André’s departure is another chapter of a turbulent week experienced by the club, marked by errors in the registration and regularization of athletes and removal of the entire Sport’s football board – including the vice president of football Nelo Campos, who was originally , the candidate for club presidency.

It even takes place a little more than ten days after the departure of another reference from the cast: midfielder Thiago Neves, who terminated his contract on September 20 – his contract was until the end of the year.

Turbulence that didn’t start now, however. The red-black season is marked by instability, with the right to the resignation of the president and vice executives. A fact that led the club to an interim command, with which the striker came into conflict – he even complained about the “untruths” propagated by the directors of the time.

The two previous passages

André’s first stint at Sport took place in 2015, making the best campaign in the club’s history in the Serie A do Brasileiro – finishing in sixth place in that edition. At the end of the season, he transferred to Corinthians and even defended Sporting, from Portugal, before returning to Sport for the second time – in 2017.

2 of 2 andré sport — Photo: Aldo Carneiro / Pernambuco Press andré sport — Photo: Aldo Carneiro / Pernambuco Press

The transfer of the Portuguese club, at that time, yielded one of the biggest financial problems for Sport – still reverberating until the last season. That’s because the Rubro-negro made the purchase of the striker, but did not pay and ended up being fired in FIFA by Sporting.

The case yielded a punishment with the blocking of entries for new athletes and was only solved earlier this year, when it paid almost R$9 million to Sporting.

The second pass also had its pitfalls. The start on the field was poor, with a streak of wasted penalties. Afterwards, however, André grew in production. Still in the first half of 2017, it won the state title. In Serie A, it was decisive. His goals helped to prevent Leão’s relegation. There were 16, behind only Jô and Henrique Dourado in the list of top scorers.

The performance made André again attract the interest of other clubs. One of them, Grêmio, which ended up hiring the striker. The exit, however, was turbulent. André did not hide his desire to join the team from Rio Grande do Sul and even forced his departure, in an arm wrestling match with Sport.

