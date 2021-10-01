Andréia Sadi reports psychological terrorism upon discovering pregnancy

Journalist Andréia Sadi, 34, told Ivan in an interview Mizanzuk, in Globoplay’s “Parallel Conversations” podcast, who suffered a “psychological terrorism” upon discovering the pregnancy of twins, Pedro and João, from her marriage to 46-year-old journalist André Rizek.

“I would like to expose all the people who gave me advice without my asking. I didn’t ask. I didn’t ask anything because people are writing to me. Really. The things I heard. I say I was a victim of psychological terrorism [quando estava] pregnant of twins. Like: ‘Your life is over’, ‘You’ll never get a promotion at work again’, ‘You’ll never get a workout again’. There are people who like to sleep, we like to exercise for the head,” she began.

“We are people of the day, we sleep super early. So, it was always a program to wake up early and play a sport. So, everything I cried with anxiety and anticipation, I didn’t cry after they were born. I suffered before,” he continued.

“I wasn’t worried about the birth, because I already knew it was going to be a cesarean, because of their position. But, with breastfeeding, I was so desperate to go into the app to buy breast ointment. André arrived. and I said: ‘What’s happening? You have a pharmacy with things they told you to buy and you don’t even know if you’ll need them.’ the journalist.

Andréia also revealed what her reaction was when she found out she was expecting twins:

“When we found out they were twins, I sat on the curb on the sidewalk. I was alone. I called André and gave him a cashier, because he was about to be on his live show. I said: ‘Brother, I don’t know what that you’re doing, but there’s nothing more important than this call. Call me’. He: ‘I can’t, I’m in a meeting. I said: ‘There are two, in capslock’. Then he called me”, he recalled.