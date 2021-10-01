Andressa Urach says ex sent police where she would perform: ‘Want to arrest me?’

Andressa Urach used his Instagram in the early hours of this Friday (1) to show that the ex-husband, the businessman Thiago Lopes, sent police to the place where she would perform a show.

In her stories, the model said that she doesn’t understand why he did what he did, that the two are separated and that she doesn’t use drugs.

“Guys, my ex-husband is in front of my work with the police, do you want to have me arrested for what? I came to do a show, I didn’t understand. We are separated, I didn’t abort or use drugs! And he was the one who got me pregnant”, wrote the model.

Next, Andressa published a photo of the entrance to the place that shows at least two vehicles and police officers.

“In a little while I was going to introduce myself, play at 1:30 am and my ex-husband is here in front of the door, wanting, I don’t know, to suddenly arrest me for I don’t know what. He’s accusing me of things I didn’t do,” the model said in a video.

Andressa says that she has been free of drugs for over 7 years, that she just wants to work and that he was the one who got her pregnant.

“I have been without using drugs for over 7 years. And I don’t know why he’s here at the front, because we’re not together anymore. I don’t understand where he’s going with this. It’s up front here with the police. Are you aware of this? I want to work. First, he was the one who got me pregnant. So, like, I don’t understand,” he concluded.

A little later, Thiago Lopes went to his Instagram to say that he had taken Andressa back home. “At home. And very pianinha”, wrote the businessman when he published a photo of his ex-wife.

He also left a message for the Gruta Azul nightclub, where Andressa would perform, publishing the same photo that Andressa used in her stories, with the police at the door of the place. “Attention, tramp brothel. It’s going to be like that now,” he said.

