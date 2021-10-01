Andressa Urach sets up concert at nightclub, but ex shows up with cops

The dawn of this Friday (1/10) delivered a new chapter of the controversy between Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes. After announcing the separation and declaring that she will return to doing shows even though she is pregnant, the model was approached by her ex-husband and police at the Gruta Azul nightclub, a concert venue for adults in Porto Alegre, where she would perform.

Everything was registered by the Andressa, which showed Thiago and the authorities in front of the establishment. “Guys, my ex-husband is in front of my work, Gruta Azul, with the police! Do you want to have me arrested for what? I came to do a show. I did not understand. We are separated, I didn’t abort or use drugs! And he was the one who got me pregnant“.

The model explains that she was at the club getting ready for the show, scheduled to start at 1:30 am. “I’m here at the Gruta Azul restaurant, where I’m having dinner. In a little while I was going to introduce myself, to play at 1:30 am and my ex-husband is here in front of the door, wanting, I don’t know, arrest me for I don’t know what“.

According to Andressa, the ex accuses her of using drugs. But she denies:

“I have been drug free for over 7 years. And I don’t know why he’s here at the front, because we’re not together anymore. I don’t understand where he’s going with this. It’s up front here with the police. Are you aware of this?! I want to work. First, he was the one who got me pregnant. So, like, I’m not getting it. Now I’m going to eat my dinner again, because then I have to work, introduce myself”.

Moments later, Thiago posted photos and text on his Instagram saying he had taken the model back. “At home. And very pianinha”, he provoked, who also criticized the place where Andressa was. “Attention, tramp brothel. It will be like this now.”

