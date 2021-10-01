Andressa Urach’s ex-husband appears with the police to get her out of the club

WL! It seems that the confusion between Andressa Urach and the ex-husband, Thiago lopes, is far from over. The businessman used social media in the early hours of this Friday (1) and showed that he was with the police at the door of the Gruta Azul nightclub, a concert venue for adults in Porto Alegre.

Thiago shared a record of his ex-wife, a little after the mess, back at home. “At home. It’s very pious”, he wrote, who also published a photo his ex-wife took of him when he arrived at the nightclub with the police: “Attention, whorehouse vagabond** Gruta Azul. It’s going to be like that now,” he exclaimed.

Andressa Urach’s ex sends police to a nightclub to look for her (Reprodução/@tnlopes10)

Pregnant with the former couple’s first child, it was Andressa who revealed that Thiago was with police officers at the scene. On Instagram, the model vented about what happened and said that her former partner said she was using drugs.

“Guys, my ex-husband is in front of my work with the police! Do you want to have me arrested for what? I came to do a show. I did not understand. We are separated, I didn’t abort or use drugs! And he was the one who got me pregnant,” she began. “I have been without using drugs for more than seven years. And I don’t know why he’s here at the front, because we’re not together anymore. I don’t understand where he’s going with this. It’s up front here with the police. Are you aware of this?! I want to work. First, he was the one who got me pregnant. So, like, I’m not getting it. Now I’m going to eat my dinner again, because then I have to work, introduce myself,” he added.

Thiago and Andressa Urach are experiencing a troubled separation. On social networks, the model even exposed a series of exchanges of messages with her ex-husband, and even stated during her participation in “A Tarde É Sua” that the entrepreneur wanted to hospitalize her.

SEE TOO:

Ex-husband accuses Andressa Urach of prostituting herself pregnant: ‘Praying for my son’

Andressa Urach vents and says: ‘I don’t like churches anymore’

After a troubled separation, Andressa Urach poses with her ex

TROUBLED SEPARATION

According to the program “A Tarde é Sua”, on RedeTV!, the ex-husband of Andressa Urach he would be accusing her of having aborted the couple’s baby. Journalist Bruno Tálamo claimed that he spoke with the model and that she told her version of the facts.

“Andressa Urach said that Thiago Lopes intends to commit her to a psychiatric clinic, alleging that she is using drugs. But, Andressa says she’s been clean for seven years. Another thing she said is that Tiago accuses her of having had a deliberate abortion, wanting to put her in jail for that,” said Bruno Tálamo.

“My ex-husband is not accepting the end of the relationship. He is a bailiff and he is making an action for me to go to a psychiatric clinic, claiming that I had an abortion, but I didn’t, I’m still pregnant. I was hospitalized because of boderline, my husband wouldn’t let me take my medications. And, when I was admitted, I was thinking about suicide, about many things and my husband left me. I have two kids and I need to support myself. He’s angry and that’s why he wants to commit me and talk about these things,” Urach told the program.

Also according to the program, Urach returned to perform at a house in the south of the country with his striptease shows.

ATTEMPT OF RECONCILIATION

Recently, Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes exchanged barbs on the web, showing that they had a very troubled separation. This Thursday, September 30, on Instagram Stories, Thiago shared a photo in which he appears next to Andressa, but guaranteed that they will remain apart. “We are getting along, but we will not be together. I will provide any help she needs,” he said.

However, hours later, he attacked Urach: “Andressa pushes away the people who love her the most. Today she is alone. Not even her son cares about her”

Thiago continued: “I always wanted Andressa to be independent. I was her biggest supporter for the creation of the online store and salon. But Andressa never finishes what she starts. She always said she wanted to be dependent on me. Merchans were traded by me to Andressa. The money always fell into her account. Never lacked. I paid the property tax, paid all the fines, inspected her car, regularized her voter registration card, today she has no debt on her card thanks to the financial control I supervised, renewed Arthur’s passport, new water tank and we were still renovating the house .”

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Recently, Andressa Urach announced her separation from Thiago Lopes, whom she married in 2020. But by all appearances, the breakup was far from friendly. In her Instagram Stories, the model exposed some conversations with her ex-husband.

“The one who broke up was you, made me pregnant, betrayed me. And he even humiliated me by saying he was going to help me with a little money, knowing I couldn’t support myself,” she said.

“I won’t forgive you for this. You never met me in a rage. Don’t come home”, replied Thiago.

“When you married me, you were my client and you knew about my work,” she countered, referring to prostitution.

In his Instagram account, Thiago rebutted the accusations and said he never cheated on the model. In addition, he stated that Andressa is upset.

“I’m not even at home. Andressa is upset. I never betrayed her. God have mercy on the mother of my child. From what I understand, three reasons led Andressa to be like this: Spiritual, chronic personality disorder (boderline) and pregnancy,” he wrote.