Andressa Urach’s ex-husband makes new criticisms on return to prostitution: ‘chose the worst path’ | Fabia Oliveira



Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes are trying to understand each other – Internet Reproduction

Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes are trying to understand each otherInternet Playback

Posted 30/09/2021 18:16 | Updated 09/30/2021 6:29 PM

The soap opera with an exchange of accusations between Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes won another chapter this Thursday afternoon (30). After having announced that the two were trying to get along, the bailiff made another outburst on social media about the former couple’s relationship. “I always wanted Andressa to be independent. I was the biggest supporter for the creation of the online store and salon. But, Andressa never finishes what she starts. She always said she wanted to be dependent on me. The merchans were traded by me for Andressa. The money always fell into her account. It never ran out,” began Thiago.

“When I met Andressa, her life was totally disorganized. Car with IPVA without paying, numerous fines, without review, voter registration canceled, debts with credit cards and Arthur’s passport expired. They drank water from a tank that was filthy and they had no oral hygiene habits. I paid fines, property taxes, checked the car, regularized the title and, today, she has no debts thanks to the financial control I guided her. Arthur has a regularized passport and a new water tank in the house, which We were still renovating. I provided health insurance for Andressa and Arthur and they are still active. I have never verbally or physically assaulted Andressa. Anyone who knows me knows I am an unlikely person to commit such acts. I have always advised Andressa not to post everything in life her on social networks to have our privacy. I taught her to write and speak correctly,” says Thiago.

He went back to talking about his ex-wife’s choices. “She always had options in life, she always had genuine people willing to help her, but she chose the worst way. Yes, she did. It wasn’t the only way”, observed Thiago, who ended the outburst with a proverb: “The woman Wisely builds her house, but senseless breaks down with her own hands.”