Android camera gains new AI features

Google presented yesterday (29) news for its services such as Search, Shopping and Maps during the virtual event Search On 2021. Who will receive the most curious update is Google Lens, the app that performs searches through photos taken with the cell phone camera . Now equipped with a new artificial intelligence, it will allow new search possibilities, combining images and text.

With Lens it is already possible to translate texts, identify plants and animals, do math and other common tasks. She’ll get smarter soon, especially when there’s a visual component to what you’re looking for that’s hard to describe in words.

In one of the new examples shown at the event, based on a photo of a person wearing a flowered shirt, it will be possible to find in which stores it is sold and even find socks and other objects with the same print.

In this case, just take the picture of the outfit and type “socks with this print”. Next, the new AI understands that the two things are related.

There are more complex search possibilities, like fixing things. Let’s assume that a part of your bike, which you don’t know the name of, has broken. Instead of looking first to find out what it is, just point your phone’s camera at the broken part and type “how to fix it”.

Google promises that Lens will bring specific answers to that problem, not the entire bike, as well as local workshops and videos, signaling until such time as the possible solution is shown.

MUM, Google’s new AI

The innovation in Google Lens is part of the Unified Multitasking Model —or just “MUM” for its acronym in English—, which enables the so-called “multimodal search”. This new generation of artificial intelligence can simultaneously understand and connect information in different formats, such as text, images and videos, explained the company.

The MUM will be implemented in the coming months, initially only in English, in resources for the “common” search engine and for images and videos. Google’s own search page will receive design changes to make it more intuitive.

The “Things to know” section will provide additional content, making it easier to understand the subject.

For example, in a search for “acrylic paint”, specific topics that people tend to look for will also be shown, such as step-by-step painting, style inspiration, homemade objects to create effects, among others.

Lens in Chrome

Soon, Google Lens search, currently only available through a dedicated Android app or Google’s general iOS app, will also work in the Chrome browser.

Thus, it will be possible to select images, videos or texts from some website with the “little magnifying glass” to see the results related to them. They will appear in the same tab, without having to leave the site.

The technology, both in the app and on the desktop, will also enhance the Google Shopping experience. With one click, you’ll be able to find offers for a product that’s on your screen, including filtering nearby physical stores that have the item physically on their shelves.

Burn mapping

With an eye on global warming and constant fires around the world, Google Maps will gain a layer of search for fires, with updated information about the fires.

Clicking on one will display the extent of damage, air quality, safety and evacuation guidelines, emergency numbers and links to local authorities, among others.

The novelty will be deployed this week around the world, in the Google Maps app for Android, and until October, for iOS and desktop.