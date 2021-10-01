Aneel authorizes power cut for non-payment as of Friday | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Measure will be valid from this Friday (01)

The power cut due to non-payment in the case of low-income consumers will be allowed again from this Friday (01). In April, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) suspended the power cut due to default for beneficiaries of the social tariff due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the measure was valid until June 30, but was extended by the agency until September 30. Now, there is no provision for another postponement. The ban on cutting covered about 12 million families that fall under the social tariff for electricity.

The social tariff is a public policy that grants discounts on the electricity bill to low-income families. The consumer receives a monthly rebate on the electricity bill that varies according to the consumption table.

The rules for power cuts for non-payment have not changed, they have only been suspended for low-income consumers.

Before making the cut, the distributor must send a notification “written, specific and with proven delivery or, alternatively, printed prominently on the invoice” to the consumer, in accordance with Aneel standards. Shipping must be done at least 15 days in advance. Only then can the cut be made.

In the case of low-income families, the distributor can negotiate the debt installment in at least three installments. The suspension of the cut does not mean that companies stopped collecting invoices.