Are fears that led to the downfall of Banco Inter’s actions (BIDI11) justified? Analysts assess that not

SÃO PAULO – The biggest drop in the Ibovespa in September, Banco Inter’s shares (BIDI4;BIDI11) fell by more than 30% in the period, accumulating a drop of about 23% only in the four trading sessions of the week until Thursday. fair (30).

Much of this drop has occurred since Tuesday (about 20% for BIDI11 paper) due to information circulating in the market pointing out that the company would be preparing a larger provision for balance sheet losses in the third quarter, generating much speculation.

In addition to this news about provisions, the Brazil Journal reported that an Itaú Asset fund is behind the recent drop in Inter. The bank was also the subject of news that it planned to merge with Stone.

Banco Inter informed the night before that it brought forward the date of disclosure of its operational preview for the quarter to October 4, before the opening of the market.

Amidst so many doubts, Itaú BBA highlighted that it has received many questions about Inter’s credit trends and, as a result, presented a study in which it points out that the topic is “more fiction than news flow fact”.

“The bank’s coverage ratios are good and its credit quality is behaving as expected. We believe that this narrative was fed from a scenario of already low appetite for growth actions [em meio às altas de juros] and a recent disappointing credit performance by a fintech in Brazil”, assess analysts, led by Pedro Leduc, in a report.

“We recommend that investors remain calm and use narrative as an entry point to a winning story of digital banking in Brazil”, they assess. A solid third quarter is expected and should reaffirm the positive path, they assess.

“We remain confident in Inter’s credit trends and our estimates which, as with all the banks we cover, include higher default rates and provisioning expenses for 2022,” they point out. Thus, analysts maintain an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for BIDI11, with a target price of R$83, or a potential increase of 78% compared to the previous day’s closing.

By making an “X-ray of Inter’s provision levels”, the analysis team points out that, at first glance, the overall coverage rate of around 90% (provision stock against the defaulting portfolio) may seem low compared to the sector , which is above 200%.

But looking more closely, the low figure is largely due to a coverage ratio of around 45% for the bank’s real estate portfolio (33% of the total).

“This is an adequate level given that it is fully secured by a real estate asset, currently operating with a 47% loan of value and therefore a recovery rate close to 100%. The coverage rate of 70% for payroll-deductible loans may be at the lower limit, but the recovery is close to 50%”, the analysts point out.

Coverage rates for unsecured lines are over 1000% for companies and 120% for credit cards. Inter does not take any credit risk for small and medium-sized companies originated by Stone and is unlikely to do so any time soon, they assess.

Analysts also point out that, after Inter had a significant impact on credit card provisions, it has been extremely careful in extending limits in the segment, which is why only 15% (1.8 million) of its 12 million customers have an Inter credit card. The bank announced in September that it would offer cards for another 1.1

million customers based on behavioral metrics, so it’s too early to have a problem with them.

There is also no “repressed” demand for provisions. There was no downward change in the bank’s historical provision ratio by credit line, which could be a sign of “under-provisioning”. The overall coverage ratio is currently around 90%, versus 60% in 2019 when the portfolio mix shifted to unsecured lines.

Based on the Central Bank’s provisioning criteria, Inter is actually approximately 20% over-provisioned, analysts point out. “The 3% proportion of the provision against the bank’s loan portfolio is roughly in line with the industry average. We see no reason for extra provisions”, they assess.

In addition, it is likely that default rates and provisions will increase for all banks by the end of the year and in 2022, and Inter is not likely to be the exception, they assess. “Our current model implies a default rate for Inter of 3.6% in December 2022 (versus 2.8% in December 2020). We also increased our coverage ratio assumptions as the portfolio mix continues to change. Our general estimate for provisioning expenses is R$1.2 billion, an increase of 108% on an annual basis versus a portfolio growth of 75% on the same basis, implying an increase in coverage”, they point out.

The cost of risk is already being projected at 4.4% for 2022, against 3.8% for 2021 and an average of 2.7% for large banks. They note, however, that higher provisioning expenses will be more than offset by higher net interest income (NII).

Thus, they assess that Inter has shown significant liquidity and a Basel index used to analyze the level of indebtedness of banking institutions) of 60%. Thus, they conclude: “We are comfortable with our current estimates for credit quality and cost of risk, as well as with the bank’s overall strength”.

Thus, the main catalyst for the actions should be the operational preview of the third quarter. Bradesco BBI also pointed to a positive view for the company, despite sales pressure, assessing that the bank should release strong operating numbers next week.

