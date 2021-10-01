Argentina helps Brazil import natural gas amid strong demand

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — Brazil is so in need of natural gas that it has asked Argentina for help to secure supplies of the fuel abroad.

Brazil increased imports of liquefied natural gas to operate plants amid the water crisis that reduces hydroelectric power generation. Brazil’s LNG imports hit record highs this month, according to ship tracking data, which also further tightens the global gas market, whose spot prices have soared to new highs.

Argentina has announced a tender for the purchase of LNG in search of four shipments to the Escobar terminal, which will be regasified and delivered by pipeline to Brazil, according to operators with knowledge of the matter. The gas will supply the Uruguaiana plant, which has been closed more than a decade ago and only operates for intermittent periods to alleviate supply shortages, operators said.

Energy prices are rising worldwide amid limited supply and rapidly growing demand after the pandemic’s restrictions. In Brazil, low reservoir levels in the Paraná River basin have reduced hydroelectric power generation and made utilities rely on gas, increasing the need to import expensive cargoes of LNG on sight.

Argentina exports domestically produced natural gas to Brazil, but it is rare for the country to import LNG in order to deliver the fuel to its neighbor.

