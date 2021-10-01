Argentine legend says that Gallardo should not take over for Barcelona: ‘Now it’s a good time’

With the imminent resignation of Ronald Koeman from Barcelona, the name of some coaches has been speculated at the Spanish club and one of them is Marcelo Gallardo, current commander of the river plate. However, in the view of Argentine football legend Alfio Basile, former player and coach of his country, the barça would not be the best option for Muneco right now.

“Gallardo has the capacity to lead Barcelona, ​​​​but nobody can make this team play well. I used to be a Guardiola’s Barcelona fan, but I see it now and it’s a good time. It’s not time to take Gallardo, I don’t recommend that he go.” began by saying, in statements to the Spanish newspaper “Sport”.

Regarding Gallardo’s work at River, Basile highly praised what the coach has been doing and recalled that he hasn’t won the title of the Argentine Championship with Millionaires, a trophy that is still missing from his gallery as a technician.

“He was always very smart and I liked him as a player. Now he applies his way of playing. He needs to win this championship [argentino] and is two points behind Talleres, who also play very well and win at home and away,” he concluded.

Revealed in River Plate’s youth categories, Gallardo returned to the club in 2014 as coach. Since then, it won two Libertadores Conmebol, an South American Cup and three Recopas.

In addition to him, other names are also being approached to replace Koeman, who may play in his last match as coach of Barcelona this Saturday, against Atletico Madrid, by LaLiga. Among them are Xavi Hernández and Roberto Martínez, current coach of the Belgium national team.