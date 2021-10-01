Argentine newspaper reveals Boca Juniors fans Flamengo in Libertadores final against Palmeiras; understand – Flemish

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

There are still 57 days to go, but the Libertadores final is already taking over the news. Flamengo and Palmeiras face off on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Despite a Brazilian final, Boca Juniors is one of the main people interested in discovering the champion and, in fact, they already have a crowd.

Last Thursday (30), Argentina’s Diário Olé, exposed a reason that could lead Boca Junior fans to root for Flamengo. That’s because the Argentine club is the last club that won the Libertadores in two consecutive years. Thus, if Palmeiras is the winner, it equals this feat.

At the time, Boca Juniors won the Libertadores in 2000 and 2001. Since then, two other clubs had chances, however, they didn’t. São Paulo, which won in 2005, reached the final in 2006, but ended up losing to Internacional. The most recent case was just when Flamengo was champion, in 2019, beating River Plate, who were fighting for the second time.

Thus, as said by Olé, Flamengo will once again have Boca Juniors fans at their side. While the Argentine club already has six titles, Rubro-Negro is looking for the third, as well as Palmeiras.