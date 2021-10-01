Arroba do boi gordo falls again with no response from China; see this Thursday’s news

Boi: arroba falls again with lack of response from China, says Safras & Mercado

Schedule:

Brazil: data from crops in Rio Grande do Sul (Emater)

Brazil: quarterly inflation report (Central Bank)

US: weekly grain exports (USDA)

According to consulting firm Safras & Mercado, prices of live cattle arroba traded on the Brazilian physical market dropped due to the lack of response from China on Brazilian exports. The proximity to a holiday in the Asian country further complicates the situation. In São Paulo, capital, the arroba went from R$302/303 to R$298, in the term modality.

At B3, the prices of cattle futures contracts were unable to sustain the rise of the previous day and registered significant drops across the entire curve. The maturity adjustment for September went from R$301.30 to R$298.65, in October it went from R$297.45 to R$292.85 and in November it went from R$305.15 to R$299, 60 per at sign.

Corn: bag has a slight enhancement in the physical and in the future

The Cepea corn indicator had one day of a small price increase and reached a positive sequence of three days. The price varied 0.03% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 91.42 to R$ 91.45 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator appreciated 16.27%. In 12 months, prices reached 44.52% high.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, the corn futures contract curve reached the third day in a row with appreciation. The maturity adjustment for November was from BRL 93.16 to BRL 93.40, from January 2022 it went from BRL 94.14 to BRL 94.36, from BRL 94.15 to BRL in March 94.45 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 89.22 to R$ 89.46 per bag.

Soybeans: dollar continues to boost prices

The Cepea soybean indicator for the port of Paranaguá (PR) reached the sixth consecutive day with an increase, in the wake of the appreciation of the dollar against the real. The price varied 0.25% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 174.99 to R$ 175.42 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator appreciated 13.98%. In 12 months, prices reached 17.38% high.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, volatility remains strong and soybean futures contract prices have been alternating between highs and lows, but with very limited variations. The maturity for November, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 0.52% on a daily comparison and rose from $12.77 to $12.836 a bushel.

Coffee: exchange rate maintains stable prices in Brazil, despite fall in New York

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices in Brazil were stable, despite the fall in New York, with the exchange avoiding the devaluation of national prices. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink Arabica with 15% pickup was stable at R$1,145/1,150, while in the cerrado mineiro, the hard drink with 15% pickup was unchanged at R$1,150/1,155 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, the day was one of profit taking for Arabica coffee quotations. The movement generated a strong drop that pushed prices away from the level of US$ 2.0 per pound. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, had a devaluation of 2.62% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 1.986 to US$ 1.934 per pound.

Abroad: Jerome Powell still sees a distant rise in interest rates

The president of the United States Central Bank, Jerome Powell, said that the US economy is approaching the target for the beginning of the reduction of stimulus. However, he sees the rise in interest rates still far away. In recent days, the interest rate futures market has seen an increase in bets for higher rates in the coming months.

The rise in future interest rates has penalized technology stocks, as these companies were the ones that benefited most from a low interest rate environment and monetary stimuli. Cheap credit facilitates these companies’ investment in new acquisitions and allows them to obtain large amounts of financing.

In Brazil: IGP-M has deflation and Caged shows job creation above projections

The September IGP-M changed by -0.64% in September, after rising 0.66% in August, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). As in the previews, iron ore deflation was the main highlight of the result. The General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) showed net creation of 372.2 thousand formal jobs in August and was above the projected (300 thousand jobs).

The slight recovery abroad and the good economic data pushed the Ibovespa to close above 111,000 points. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange rose 0.89% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 111,106 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar appreciated 0.11% and went from R$5.424 to R$5.43.