Artist receives R$ 450,000 from museum and delivers blank painting | Pop & Art

A Danish museum wants an artist to return around 534,000 crowns (BRL 450,000) that he received in cash to recreate old works of art using banknotes. Despite the commission, he produced blank canvases with the title “Take the Money and Run.”

Danish artist Jens Haaning received the commission from the Kunsten Museum. He was invited to reproduce two of his works that represent the annual salary in Denmark and Austria.

After the artist pocketed the money and produced the blank canvases, the museum’s reaction so far has been mixed.

“He messed with my curation team and he messed with me a little too, but I also had to laugh because it was so funny,” Lasse Andersson, director of the museum in the city of Aalborg, told BBC News.

However, Andersson made it clear that the money needs to be returned when the exhibition is over.

“It’s the museum’s money and we have a contract saying the money will be back on January 16th,” he said.

But Haaning, 56, has promised to keep the money. “The masterpiece is that I took their money,” he told dr.dk.

“I encourage other people who have terrible working conditions like me to do the same,” he said. According to the artist, recreating his previous works would have cost him 25 thousand crowns (R$ 21 thousand).

In an interview with the BBC, Andersson refuted Haaning’s claim that the museum was not paying him fairly.

“We have just signed an agreement with the Danish Artists Association that increases the value artists receive when they are exhibiting,” he said. “I think Jens kind of broke the deal.”

