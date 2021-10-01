Artist receives R$ 450,000 from the museum and delivers a blank painting

A woman sees an art installation entitled 'Take the Money and Run' by Danish artist Jens Haaning

The work was named ‘Take the money and run away’

A Danish museum wants an artist to return around 534,000 crowns (BRL 450,000) that he received in cash to recreate old works of art using banknotes. Despite the commission, he produced blank canvases with the title “Take the Money and Run.”

Danish artist Jens Haaning received the commission from the Kunsten Museum. He was invited to reproduce two of his works that represent the annual salary in Denmark and Austria.

After the artist pocketed the money and produced the blank canvases, the museum’s reaction so far has been mixed.

“He messed with my curation team and he messed with me a little too, but I also had to laugh because it was so funny,” Lasse Andersson, director of the museum in the city of Aalborg, told BBC News.