Asenate’s mother will die in the Genesis novel; see when

In the next chapters of Record TV’s Bible serial, the characters of Letícia Almeida and Nando Cunha will go through difficult times. The girl will lose her mother and the priest will have to say goodbye to his wife, check out how Asenath’s mother in the Genesis novel will die and the day it will happen, so there’s no danger of missing the chapter!

When and how will Asenate’s mother die in the Genesis novel?

The last scenes of Kacau Gomes as Selemina are expected to be aired next week, on Tuesday, October 5th. The summary of the serial, provided by Record TV, informs that in this chapter Asenate will suffer a lot with the loss in the soap opera Genesis. The information sent by the station did not reveal whether Selemina will start to get sick in chapters that will precede her death or if everything will happen at once on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not yet been fully revealed, but Purepeople had access to some scenes from the production, which gave a sense of how the character’s farewell will be in the novel. Everything will happen as follows: Asenate’s mother will start to get sick in the novel Genesis and will have spots on her body, which will force Pentephres (Nando Cunha), Selemina’s husband, to call a doctor.

After the consultation, the priest will reveal that the woman will remain a few days still at rest and that it seems that Asenath’s mother was bitten by an insect in the Genesis novel.

After a while, the woman’s condition will get worse and she will have new worrying symptoms, such as bleeding from the nose. Upon seeing the scene, Asenate will call desperate for her father in the novel Genesis, but no effort will be enough to save Selemina’s life.

Reminisce about the emotional moment when Asenate’s mother paid a surprise tribute to the girl in the Genesis novel:

Did Selemina exist in the Bible?

The name of the character of Kakau Gomes does not exist in the bible. Asenath’s mother is not mentioned in any way in the book of Genesis, so the woman was a creation of the authors of the novel.

In the scriptures, Joseph’s future wife is referred to only as the daughter of Potifera, a man who was a priest of On. Pentephres’ name doesn’t appear in the Bible either, much less as the girl’s adoptive father.

Related – Adurrá will attack Letícia Almeida’s character