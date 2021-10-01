Astronomers discover “mega comet” in our direction; biggest ever

Two astronomers discovered the existence of probably the largest comet ever seen, in June 2021. The object was even discussed whether it could really be a dwarf planet and still in a comet-like orbit. Furthermore, the “mega comet” is on a trajectory of the outer Solar System.

The element is called C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and is part of the 461 objects that were identified as unknown objects. Thus, an accepted article linked to the Astrophysical Journal Letters revealed several curiosities – hitherto unknown – about the world.

So much so that even in its closest approach in 2031, UN271 will be farther away than Saturn, about 11 astronomical units away (ie 1 AU which is equal to the distance from Earth to Sun). This prevents it from being possible to take a closer look at something so

The orbit has already been traced and its last approach to the Sun was approximately 3.5 million years ago. That’s when he got only 18 astronomical units away, which is almost double the distance he’s going to reach this time, only around the distance of Uranus. In addition, it has chances of being the closest to the Sun it has ever been, so it would be the most primitive comet ever seen.

The researchers estimated a size of 150 kilometers (100 miles) in diameter, giving a volume much larger than a typical comet, plus it’s at least 10 times larger than even a giant like Hale-Bopp.

There were also hopes of getting more clarity about the size of the UN 271 when it passed in front of a star seen from eastern Australia, however, a cloud covered the entire region and however large, the comet will not be visible to the naked eye when approaching.

Furthermore, one of the first questions astronomers asked was whether the comet was already showing cometary activity, that is, causing the material to turn into gas and form a coma. That’s because the UN271 was photographed in 2018 and found difference in measurements. .

Some astronomers are still eager to send a mission to the UN271, with calculations that the best time for a flyover would be in 2033 and would require a launch by 2028.

