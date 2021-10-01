At 41, Fabíola Gadelha announces that she is pregnant and shows off a belly

Journalist Fabíola Gadelha announced her pregnancy and showed off the belly of her third pregnancy

The journalist Fabiola Gadelha from RecordTV is pregnant! At 41, she announced that she is expecting her third son or daughter. The new pregnancy took place 20 years after the birth of the journalist’s first child.

She is already the mother of Adrian, who was born in 2000, and Adriel, who was born in 2002. Fabiola Gadelha announced her pregnancy with a beautiful photo beside her two children and her husband, the dentist Bruno Amaral. Fabíola and Bruno have been married since June 2018.

Announcing her pregnancy, Fabiola said: “PREGNANT AND IMPACTED for a new story that God has entrusted to us! This ship announces its arrival, here comes the explosion of love from our nest! Now that I’ve shared this joy with you, I want guesses! Is it arraiozinho or arraiazinha?”.

Several famous people congratulated Fabiola Gadelha by pregnancy. “Oooooooooooooooooooo thing! Lots of love and health during your pregnancy”, commented ex-BBB Vivian Amorim. And businessman Kaká Diniz, husband of singer Simone Simaria, said: “God bless you!”.

The presenter Renata Alves also said: “Uhuuu! God blesses!”. The singer Lexa also said: “Congratulations my love”. Singer Gabi Martins also said: “What love! Congratulations love!”. Player Richarlyson Barbosa also said: “Wow Fa, what incredible news, may it be another blessing in your life and in your family.” And journalist Lilliany Nascimento also stated: “Ahhhhh what a joy manaaaa! I’m very happy for you! May it come with great health! My guess goes: girl!”. And the presenter Geraldo Luís said: “Blessing!”.

Journalist Janine Borba also stated: “Wow, that’s all! Congratulations dear, let another puppy come with great health”. And journalist Lidiane Shayuri Hayashi also commented: “Uhuuu! There’s a rayaaaa there! Congratulations”.

Internet users also congratulated Fabiola for her pregnancy. “Congratulations! What a beautiful family!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user also commented: “Guys, congratulations! May the baby come with good health!”.

