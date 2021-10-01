At 41, Fabíola Gadelha announces that she is pregnant: ”Explosion of love”

At 41, presenter Fabíola Gadelha announced on social networks that she is pregnant

the presenter Fabiola Gadelha (41) surprised the public that follows her through social networks by announcing this Thursday, 30, that she will be a mother again!

At 41 years old, the journalist used Instagram to tell her that she will soon have another heir. In the special post, the brunette posed next to her husband Bruno Amaral, and of the children Adriel and Adrian.

“Pregnant and impacted for a new story that God has entrusted to us! This ship announces its arrival, here comes the explosion of love from our nest! Now that I’ve shared this joy with you, I want guesses! Is it a ray or a ray?”, joked the famous in the publication.

Congratulated by hundreds of fans and virtual admirers, Fabíola Gadelha is happy with this unique moment in her life.

In a statement available on the R7 portal, the presenter spoke of the challenges she faced in generating and raising her two heirs. “Being a young mother seems difficult, but in my case it was wonderful. I managed to participate in each phase of my children. We’ve been through a lot of things together, even working a lot they grew up knowing that my absence at times was for them and for them”, she said.

See the announcement of the pregnancy of the presenter Fabíola Gadelha!





Last accessed: 01 Oct 2021 – 04:42:46 (401090).