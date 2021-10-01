Athletico beats Peñarol once again and confirms the first Brazilian final in the history of the South American Championship

O Athletic-PR is a finalist of South American Cup. After winning in the first leg, the team received the Peñarol at Arena da Baixada this Thursday (30) and came out with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Nikão and Pedro Rocha.

In the first leg, the team from Paraná won 2-1, in Uruguay, earning the right to draw or lose 1-0 at home. The goals were scored by Terans and Pedro Rocha, for the Brazilians, and Martínez, for the Uruguayans.

But the Aurinegro team left for the top. Five minutes in, after the Brazilian defense had taken a nap, Facundo Torres received a cross in the small area, but kicked it out of the box, wasting a great chance.

Despite the pressure, it was Hurricane who scored. On a counterattack, Erick touched the entrance to the area for Nikão, who fixed it to his left leg and shot the ball in the corner.

Shortly thereafter, the arbitration signaled a penalty, which still went through a long VAR verification until it was confirmed. Ceppellini went for the kick, but hit badly in the middle of the goal, and Santos made the save with ease.

In the second stage, Nikão received a shot, fixed the ball for Pedro Rocha and the forward had the nose to kick hard to expand the score.

Now, Athletico waits until November 20, when, at the Centenário stadium in Montevideo, they will face the Red Bull Bragantino in the big decision of the competition.

The ace of the game: Santos

Featured in the first match by defenses, the goalkeeper was less requested in the match, but defended the penalty kick that could start to change the history of the dispute.

They were bad: Torres and Ceppellini

If Santos was a hero in defense, the Peñarol duo can be considered villain for the lost chances. While one wasted a kick in the face of goal, another missed the penalty.

upcoming games

The focus of the two teams, now, becomes their national championships. Peñarol will play against Montevideo Wanderers at the weekend, while Athletico will face the Flamengo.

Datasheet

Athletico-PR 2 x 0 Peñarol

GOALS: Nikão and Pedro Rocha (CAP)

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo (Nicolas); Marcinho, Richard (Fasson), Erick (Cittadini), Abner and Nikão; Terans (Pedro Rocha) and Bissoli (Kayzer). Technician: Paulo Autuori

PEÑAROL: Dawson; Giovanni González, Carlos Rodríguez, Kagelmacher and Juan Ramos (Valentín Rodríguez); Trinidad, Gargano and Ceppellini (Nahuelpán); Canobbio (Alonso), Álvarez Martínez (Gaitán) and Facundo Torres (Laquintana). Technician: Mauricio Larriera