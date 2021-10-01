Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Athletico Paranaense and Umbro Brasil present shirt allusive to Pink October

Club Athletico Paranaense, in partnership with Umbro Brasil, presents the shirt in an allusion to the international awareness movement for the control of breast cancer. The October Pink campaign mantle will feature a pink jersey with a gradient in the respective team colors.

The motto of the action is to make the population in general aware of the importance of taking care of yourself and also taking care of those you love. The campaign is based on the principle that people need to be encouraged to carry out periodic consultations and tests that detect early diagnosis, in addition to warning about risk factors for breast cancer.

In this way, the action will encourage people to get to know each other better, to monitor the lives of the people they love more closely, in order to create a solid support network to encourage and help prevent not only breast cancer, but all diseases that can be treated with early diagnosis.

Awareness on and off the fields

The new shirt alluding to Pink October arrives in a special edition, in a pink gradient until it gets to gray. The art of the cloak comes in pixelation built in the shape of diamonds, developed with the premise that each diamond represents a fan and all of them together are the strength and support network for everyone to fight and prevent breast cancer. In addition, the half moon on the inside of the collar, gained an art showing all the women rooting for their team of heart and demonstrating the strength of all of them uniting in favor of this very important cause. Other aesthetic details that further enrich the pieces are the monochromatic team and brand logo accompanying the gray gradient.

The launch takes place on October 1st, the month in which several campaigns alluding to the prevention of breast cancer are carried out. The club will have specific actions throughout the Pink October, reinforcing the campaign. Part of the proceeds from the sale of Umbro T-shirts will go to FEMAMA, the largest national leader in breast cancer patient groups, representing the voice of seventy NGOs across the country.

The shirt is already on sale at Athletico’s online store. CLICK HERE AND ACCESS THE HURRICANE’S VIRTUAL STORE.