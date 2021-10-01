Athletico-PR beats Peñarol again and goes to the Sudamericana final

In the Arena da Baixada, in the semifinal match of the Copa Sudamericana 2021, Athletico-PR once again beat Peñarol by a score of 2 to 0. The classification to face Red Bull Bragantino, on November 20, at Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, began to be built in the first half with Nikão’s goal. The same Nikão gave the pass in the final stage for Pedro Rocha to mark and close the Carboneros’ coffin.

The game

FIRST TIME

PEÑAROL STARTS PRESSING. ATHLETICO-PR BET ON COUNTER-ATTACKS

At a disadvantage in the confrontation, Peñarol started the game going over Athletico-PR after the goals they needed. Of the chances created at the beginning of the match, the clearest was that of Facundo Torres, who, inside the small area, wasted a great chance, on 5 minutes.

Athletico-PR’s answer came after 9 minutes. Striker Bissoli had a great opportunity to open the scoring and expand the advantage in the aggregate result, but Dawson managed to make a good defense after the strong kick of the player from Hurricane.

HURRICANE SUPPORTS PRESSURE AND MANAGES TO OPEN THE SCORE

The pressure from Carboneros was increasing as the minutes went by, but the Uruguayan team bumped into the firm defense of Athletico-PR, who withstood the opponent’s pressure well and managed to prevent goalkeeper Santos from being leaked.

But Hurricane wasn’t just doing well in defense, it proved on the counterattack that it could also shake the net. Terans took off from the defense field, tried to score the goal, but failed. Even so, he still kept the ball and passed it to Nikão, who hit the corner and opened the scoring: 1-0, in the 23rd minute.

PEÑAROL CONTINUES WELL IN THE GAME BUT LOSES PENALTY

Even with Athletico-PR’s goal, Peñarol continued well in the game, pressing and creating good opportunities to score. At 28, the Carboneros had a golden shot after Erick took down Juan Ramos. But Ceppellini hit midway through the goal, Santos defended and Peñarol couldn’t tie the game.

SECOND TIME

ATHLETICO-PR GUARANTEES PEÑAROL’S MOMENTUM

The penalty and wasted opportunities began to weigh psychologically on Peñarol’s team in the final stage. The Uruguayan team could no longer maintain the tranquility of the first half and showed nervousness when creating opportunities, while Athletico-PR managed the result well.

HURRICANE ARRIVES WELL AND ALMOST EXPANDS

If Peñarol showed a lot of difficulty in finding the equalizer, Athletico-PR almost increased the score. Pedro Rocha gave a sugary pass to Abner, who, face to face, ended up stopping at goalkeeper Dawson.

ATHLETICO-PR MARKS GOL AND KILLS THE GAME

Peñarol launched an all-or-nothing attack after the equalizer and ended up taking the second. After a great launch, Nikão received the pass and gave it to Pedro Rocha, who this time managed to pass a beautiful opponent and finished with quality to kill the game: 2-0 and Athletico-PR classified for the final.

