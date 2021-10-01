Atlético makes itself available to Diego Costa to provide support in the investigation of the PF – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Diego Costa is currently recovering from a problem in his left thigh

Atlético commented on the Federal Police (PF) investigations involving the attacker Diego Costa, who is said to be the alleged financier of a scheme involving the gambling website EsporteNet.

Galo dodged the investigations stating that “the facts reported do not concern the club; they were not public knowledge, nor the institution (because they were investigations); and are prior to the athlete’s arrival at Atlético”.

However, the club made itself available to Diego Costa to provide support to the player during the investigations. “Atletico is finding out about the eventual occurrence to give, if it is in the athlete’s interest, all the support that is necessary”.

This Thursday morning, the “Distraction Operation” of the Federal Police of Sergipe was launched, investigating the alleged practice of gambling, money laundering, currency evasion and criminal organization involving the gambling site EsporteNet, its owners , financial operators and financier.

The information on Diego Costa’s involvement was initially disclosed by the GE. Currently, the forward is recovering from a problem in his left thigh, suffered on September 21 against Palmeiras, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals.

The Federal Police explained that seven search and seizure warrants are fulfilled, two of them in the city of Diego Costa, Lagarto/Sergipe, in addition to another two in Itabaiana/SE and Simão Dias/SE and one in Salvador/BA and another in São Paulo/SP.

This is the second phase of the operation, which had previously seized, in March 2021, more than R$ 13 million, in addition to “documents and electronic equipment that allowed the investigation to be deepened”, states the note.

The Federal Police also investigates the sending of amounts abroad, in the illegal practice of currency evasion.

Check out the full note released by Atlético:

Nevertheless, Atlético is finding out about what has happened in order to give, if it is in the athlete’s interest, all the support that is necessary.