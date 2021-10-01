Atlético-MG files a lawsuit in Rio, and Justice issues a subpoena for Fred to pay R$23 million | athletic-mg

Since the beginning of 2018, Atlético has been charging Fred for the payment of a fine in the original amount of R$ 10 million for the fact that the number 9 shirt was terminated at Galo and then settled with rival Cruzeiro. In the decision of the judge of the 43rd civil court of Rio de Janeiro, he summoned Fred to make the payment “within 15 days, under penalty of a 10% fine and the fixing of equal attorney fees”.

The magistrate also informs that the arbitral award (of the CNRD) produces the same effects as a final decision by the Judiciary Branch. Therefore, the fine that Atlético wants to receive from the player becomes an executive title for the club.

Today at Fluminense, Fred was sued by Alvinegro at the National Chamber of Dispute Resolution (CNRD). Lost the case. It appealed in the second instance, at the Brazilian Center for Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA). Fred had also sued Atlético in the Labor Court, requesting the nullity of the CNRD decision, as well as requesting to receive R$ 2 million (which need updating) of labor debt.

Atlético won stages of the dispute, and has now moved to a new scope of the judiciary. Within the R$23 million charged by Galo, in the updated amounts, there is a percentage destined to the so-called “loss of business fees”, which will be an amount within the debt transferred to the lawyers who defended Atlético in this long soap opera.

About a week ago, the former vice president of Atlético, Lásaro Cândido, who headed the legal department, spoke on Twitter about the “Fred case”, informing that the debt amount was around R$23 million.