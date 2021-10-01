ATTENTION! UPA Vila Davi is no longer exclusive to COVID-19

The Municipal Health Secretary, Marina de Fátima Oliveira, announced today (30) a change in the operation of UPA Bragança, located in Vila Davi.

According to what was stated by the secretary of FM 102 radio, owned by the Chedid Family, as of tomorrow (1st) UPA Vila Davi will no longer exclusively treat cases of flu-like symptoms related to COVID-19 and will return to all pathologies.

The same procedure already takes place at the Bom Jesus Emergency Service, located at Hípica Jaguari.

Since March 22, UPA Vila Davi received only cases related to COVID-19 and even served as a temporary hospital, with 20 infirmary beds, during the collapse of the healthcare system in Bragança Paulista. The patients were there, awaiting transfer via the state’s CROSS (Central for the Regulation of Health Services Offers) system.

Until the publication of this report, the Municipal Department of Communication had not officially communicated the change.

INQUIRE

The best weapon against misinformation is independent, serious and professional journalism. Therefore, get information daily by Jornal Bragança Em Pauta.

In Em Pauta, you will find updated news about the advance of COVID-19 in Bragança Paulista, Atibaia and region,

Do you want to receive updated news from Bragança Paulista, as well as region on your cell phone? Join the Em Pauta WhatsApp group