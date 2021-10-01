Attorney for Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, says the player’s bets made him a target of the Federal Police | athletic-mg

One day after the second phase of the Federal Police’s “Operation Distraction”, the attacker Diego Costa’s lawyer spoke with Grupo Globo’s report about the case (check the video above).

The 32-year-old player is one of the targets of the investigation, conducted by the Federal Police of Sergipe, Diego’s home state, which investigates “alleged practice of gambling, money laundering, currency evasion and criminal organization involving the sportsbook ESPORTENET, its owners, financial operators and financier”, according to the statement sent by the PF to the press.

According to the ge, Diego Costa is pointed out, in the investigations, as the alleged financier of the scheme. The player’s home, in Lagarto, Sergipe, was the target of search and seizure. Aurélio Belém, lawyer for the Atlético striker, said that bets made by Diego Costa, when he was still in Spain, placed him as a target of the Federal Police.

– This search and seizure that took place in the house, at his residence in Lagarto, where the Federal Police were received by his family, was basically because Diego there, as a European citizen, while residing in Madrid, Spain, he made legitimate bets , cool, in games. And that, somehow, was detected and became a reason for investigation.

According to the lawyer, nothing was found in the residence of Diego Costa, in the city of Lagarto, in Sergipe, during the inspection carried out by investigators this Thursday.

– (The Federal Police) carried out the search in the time and in the desired way, without any interference, with ease. Nothing was taken, nothing was apprehended, neither document nor money. Absolutely nothing. The search was fruitless, in the sense of apprehension. There was a search, but no apprehension. Nothing was taken from the house.

In contact with the report, the Federal Police did not comment on the details of the investigation. The PF’s office only informed that, during the second phase of the operation, smartphones, electronic equipment, documents, vehicles and the amount of R$ 628,000.00 in cash were seized.

Police did not specify at which of the seven addresses visited by investigators on Thursday, the money and other items were located.

Atlético monitors the developments of the police investigation. The club appointed a member of the Alvinegro deliberative council to monitor the case in order to understand if the player needs legal assistance. On social media, Galo’s advisors published a brief note about the case:

“The facts reported do not concern the Club; they were not public knowledge, nor the institution (because they are investigations); and are prior to the athlete’s arrival at Atlético. , if it is in the athlete’s interest, all the support he may need”

Attorney Aurélio Belém reiterated that Diego Costa is innocent. According to him, the attacker will voluntarily present himself to the Federal Police to testify.

– Actually, he (Diego Costa) wants to know what the accusation is. In a way, it does not exist from a legal point of view. There are no elements for this investigation. We all know that the burden of proof is on the accuser. We are calm about that.