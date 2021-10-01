Attorney goes to court to regularize the supply of immunoglobulin in the SUS – 26/09/2021

The Federal Public Ministry filed a public civil action for the Ministry of Health to normalize the acquisition and subsequent distribution of human immunoglobulin in the Unified Health System (SUS). The supply of medication has been irregular since 2019, when the contract with a national supplier was discontinued.

Used in patients with immunodeficiency problems and also people with serious bacterial and viral infections, including coronavirus, the drug is produced from human plasma. There are few suppliers in the country that depend on imported inputs. The information was released by the Attorney.

According to the MPF, the Ministry of Health acquires immunoglobulin exclusively from foreign companies, whose products have not been registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency, since 2020.

“Purchases are made based on exceptional authorizations, which have been extended indefinitely. This creates a risky situation for patients, since the exceptional analysis is not the same as that carried out when a drug is registered. In addition, shortages. it was only attenuated. Often there are reports of unavailability of the drug in the SUS”, stressed the Attorney in a note.

The agency indicates that the picture has worsened with the coronavirus pandemic, considering that the number of plasma donors has dropped dramatically worldwide, which has raised the price of the product. In parallel, there was an increase in demand, since human immunoglobulin is used to treat some cases of covid-19, also indicates the MPF.

Amid this context, the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED) reduced the Maximum Selling Price to the Government (PMVG), which went from R$1,046.71 to R$1,003.01.

“National companies, which have commonly been participating in the bidding processes to supply the medicine to the Ministry of Health, are now no longer interested in marketing this product in Brazil due to the costs of its production and the delay in relation to the purchase price offered by the federal government”, emphasizes the MPF.

The Attorney’s Office asks the Court to grant an injunction requiring the Union to present an action plan, to be executed in six months, “for the definitive solution of the supply, either with the incentive to register new drugs with the national health agencies, either with the revision of the maximum sale price to the government, or through negotiation with Brazilian manufacturers, or in any other way that it deems appropriate, as long as it guarantees the supply of safe and effective medicine in the national territory”.