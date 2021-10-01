Auction A-5 ends with the contracting of 151 average MW

Lasting almost two hours, the A-5 New Energy Auction ended with the contracting of 151 average MW. The average price of the event was R$ 238.37/MWh and the discount was 17.48%. The signed contracts add 209.4 MW of injected power. 25.1 million MWh were traded. The projects that negotiated energy total 860.8 MW, which add up to an average of 375 MW of physical guarantee.

Of the disputed sources, the biggest drop in price was in hydro, from R$320/MWh to R$172.96/MWh with just one project, the São Roque HPP. Biomass hit the price of R$ 271.26/MWh and was the source that hired the most, totaling 531 lots, about a third of the total negotiated.

The wind had 11 projects that were made feasible with the value of R$ 160.36/MWh and 278 contracted lots. Solar had 20 projects and 303 lots, totaling 30.3 MW average, most of these projects, 16 in total, located in the state of São Paulo and the other four in the Northeast region, two in Piauí and two in Ceará.

The thermal plants that use solid waste as fuel were the newcomers in the auction and also one of the most surprising. The source started with an initial price of BRL 639/MWh and, with several bids, reached the current price of BRL 549.35/MWh, totaling 120 contracted lots.

According to information from CCEE, the amounts transacted in this auction total R$5.9 billion. Light was the biggest buyer of the event with 10.2 million MWh of contracted energy. The other buyers were CPFL Paulista, CPFL Jaguari, Cemar and Celpa.